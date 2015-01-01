पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना:आम्बा से नांदलेटा की सड़क का काम धीमा चलने से वाहन चालक और राहगीर परेशान

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • गांव में निर्माणाधीन पुलिया के पास ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलट गई थी

प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना के तहत आम्बा से नांदलेटा तक सड़क निर्माण चल रहा है। काम धीमी गति से करने के कारण वाहन चालक व राहगीरों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। गांव में निर्माणाधीन पुलिया के पास ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलटी खा गई। निर्माणाधीन सड़क के चलते गांव में पुलिया का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। इस कारण विकल्प मार्ग बनाया गया है। इस मार्ग से ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर ट्रॉली में चारा लेकर उंडेर (सरवन) जा रहा था तभी पुलिया के पास ट्रॉली पलटी खा गई, हालांकि इसमें कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई। ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर जितेंद्र चरपोटा ने बताया उक्त मार्ग उबड़ खाबड़ होने से ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलटी खा गई। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि पूर्व में ठेकेदार बलवीरसिंह राठोर को अवगत करा दिया था। उन्होंने मार्ग को ठीक करवाने की बात कही थी, लेकिन अभी तक नहीं हुआ है। रोड व पुलिया का कार्य धीमी गति से चल रहा जिससे ग्रामीणों को आवागमन में असुविधा होने के साथ ही दुर्घटनाएं भी हो रही हैं।

एक नजर में

  • आम्बा से नांदलेटा तक हो रहा निर्माण
  • 26 मई 2020 से काम हुआ शुरू
  • निर्माण लागत 527.81 लाख
  • समय अवधि डेढ़ साल

डेढ़ साल में कार्य पूरा हो जाएगा
^सड़क का निर्माण धीमी गति से नहीं चल रहा है। डेढ़ साल का ठेका है इस अवधि में काम पूरा हो जाएगा। रही बात साइड से निकाले गए रास्ते की परेशानी का तो मैं दिखवाता हूं।
आर एस तोमर, महाप्रबंधक प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना

