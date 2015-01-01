पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:रोड सेफ्टी ऑडिट के लिए हर दिन 25 किलोमीटर पैदल घूम रहे एसपी

रतलाम2 दिन पहले
  • दुर्घटनाओं के कारण का पता लगाकर निराकरण किया जा रहा है
  • 7049127589 नंबर पर दे सकते हैं सुझाव

जिले में दुर्घटनाएं रोकने के लिए एसपी गौरव तिवारी ने ‘रोड सेफ्टी ऑडिट’ अभियान चलाया है। एसपी के साथ एमपीआरडीसी (मप्र रोड डेवलपमेंट कार्पो.) और संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारी कर्मचारी हाईवे पर अन्य मार्गों पर प्रतिदिन 20 से 25 किलोमीटर पैदल भ्रमण कर दुर्घटनाओं के कारण का पता लगाकर निराकरण किया जा रहा है। एसपी के निर्देश पर विभागों द्वारा काम शुरू कर दिया है। इसके अलावा शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने वालों के खिलाफ चालान बनाकर लाइसेंस निरस्त करवाने की कार्यवाही भी की जा रही है। रोड सेफ्टी के लिए सुझाव और दुर्घटना की जानकारी 7049127589 को दे सकते हैं।

अब तक ये काम पूरे करवाए

  • विजिबिल्टी बढ़ाने के लिए सालाखेड़ी क्षेत्र के हाईवे के किनारे लाइट की व्यवस्था की गई।
  • नामली क्षेत्र अंतर्गत हाईवे पर बोर्ड लगवाए व लिंक रोड पर सुरक्षा के लिए स्पीड ब्रेकर बनाए।
  • महू-नीमच हाईवे पर धीमे चले के बोर्ड लगवाए, मोड़ पर रेडियम पट्टी लगवाई।
  • धराड़ कस्बे में हाईवे किनारे लाइट की व्यवस्था की।
  • ढोढर क्षेत्र अंतर्गत रोड पर डिवाइडर सही करवाए, हाईवे पर शोल्डर भरे, रोड डिवाइडर ठीक करवाए, जमा अतिरिक्त धूल मिट्टी हटवाई।
  • जावरा चौपाटी पर स्पीड ब्रेकर बनवाए, सड़क पर सफेद पट्टी लगाई।
  • जावरा-आगर हाईवे के ब्लैक स्पॉट और सिंदूरकिया फंटे पर स्पीडब्रेकर (रंबल) लगवाए। मोड़ पर सड़क दिखाई देने के लिए झाड़ियां कटवाईं।
  • जावरा-नागदा हाईवे पर राजखेड़ी के पास रैलिंग व झाड़ियां कटवाईं।
  • ताल-आलोट के बीच सड़क मरम्मत का काम पूरा हो चुका है।

​​​​​​​निगम ने सड़कें नहीं सुधारी, न्यायालय में पीएलआई
नगर निगम द्वारा शहर की सड़कों की मरम्मत नहीं करवाने के कारण पूर्व न्यायाधीश आरके श्रीवास ने अभिभाषक अदिति दवेसर के माध्यम से लोक उपयोगी सेवा स्थायी लोक अदालत के समक्ष याचिका प्रस्तुत की है। याचिका में बताया तीन-चार वर्षों में नगर निगम ने करोड़ों रुपए सड़कों के नाम पर व्यय किए परंतु शहर की सड़कें व गांव भी बदहाल स्थिति में हैं। सफाई के लिए भी करोड़ों रुपए की धनराशि व्यय की जा रही है परंतु शहर में गंदगी का साम्राज्य है। ठेकेदार मनमानी कर रहे हैं। आमजन को परेशानी हो रही है। परेशानी से मुक्ति दिलाने के लिए नगर निगम के खिलाफ न्यायालय की शरण में जाना पड़ा है। शहर के क्षेत्र जवाहर नगर, शास्त्री नगर, गोशाला रोड, दीनदयाल नगर, अमृतसागर, डोंगरे नगर जहां विकास कार्य किया है। सड़कों को अस्त-व्यस्त हालत में छोड़ दिया है।​​​​​​​

