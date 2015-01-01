पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजाक्स:बैठक में अजाक्स संगठन को मजबूत करने की शपथ ली

रतलाम32 मिनट पहले
20 दिसंबर को अजाक्स के निर्वाचन होने वाले हैं। इसको लेकर संगठन की विशेष बैठक धोलावड़ डेम पर हुई। इसमें सभी ने संगठन को मजबूत करने की बात कही। मुख्य अतिथि हारी, अजाक्स के जिला उपाध्यक्ष मानसिंह डामोर, मार्गदर्शक आरसी होरी, के आर मेडा, शैलेंद्र खरे मौजूद थे। कोविड-19 को देखते हुए सामाजिक सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखते हुए सामूहिक रूप से शपथ चंद्रशेखर लस्करी ने दिलाई। बीएल बारोडा, रमेश कटारिया, आर सी मईड़ा सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

