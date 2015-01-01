पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साध्वी मधुबालाजी:तपस्वी निर्मला ने 110 उपवास के प्रत्याख्यान ग्रहण किए

रतलाम2 दिन पहले
  • साध्वी मधुबालाजी के सान्निध्य में तपस्याओं का दौर जारी

साध्वी मधुबालाजी, सुनीताजी, मलयाजी, कलाजी, श्रद्धाजी, समताजी ठाणा-6 चातुर्मासार्थ श्री धर्मदास जैन मित्र मंडल नौलाईपुरा स्थानक पर विराजित है। यहां तपस्वी निर्मला नवीन नाहर की शुक्रवार को 109 उपवास की तपस्या। उन्होंने शुक्रवार को ही साध्वी मधुबालाजी के मुखारविंद से 110 उपवास के प्रत्याख्यान ग्रहण कर लिए। प्रत्याख्यान ग्रहण करते ही धर्मसभा में उपस्थित श्रावक-श्राविकाओं ने तपस्वी के जयकारे लगाए। कोरोना महामारी के चलते साध्वी मधुबालाजी व साध्वी मंडल की प्रेरणा से श्रावक-श्राविकाएं अपने-अपने स्तर पर जप, तप, धर्म, ध्यान, ज्ञान आदि आराधना करने का लाभ ले रहे हैं। यहां साध्वी मंडल के सान्निध्य में ज्ञान-दर्शन-चारित्र व तप की आराधना निरंतर जारी है। एहतियात के तौर पर श्रद्धालुजन साध्वी मंडल के दूर से ही दर्शन कर मांगलिक आदि का लाभ लेकर नियमित नियम, तपस्या आदि के प्रत्याख्यान ले रहे हैं। यहां वर्षावास में तेला, उपवास, आयम्बिल व एकासन की लड़ियां भी चल रही हैं। बड़ी संख्या में आराधक वर्षीतप की आराधना भी कर रहे हैं। यहां पर मासक्षमण व लघु सर्वतो भद्र तप सहित विभिन्न तपस्या भी पूर्ण हो चुकी है। बड़ी संख्या में उपवास, तेला, पचोला व अट्ठाई तप की आराधना संपन्न हुई। वहीं साध्वी श्रद्धाजी की छटे वर्षीतप की आराधना चल रही है। श्री धर्मदास जैन श्रीसंघ के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया श्रावक-श्राविकाएं उपवास, आयंबिल, नीवी, एकासन, बियासन आदि विविध तप के प्रत्याख्यान धर्मसभा में ग्रहण कर रहे हैं।

