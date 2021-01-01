पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • The Case Of Suicide, The Family Took The Dead Body To Tell The Current, The Police Got The PM Done

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घटना:खुदकुशी का मामला, परिजन करंट बता घर ले गए शव, पुलिस ने करवाया पीएम

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने परिजन के घर पहुंचकर दी पीएम की समझाइश

वेदव्यास कॉलोनी निवासी 24 साल के युवक ने मकान की तीसरी मंजिल पर प्लास्टिक की रस्सी से फांसी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। परिवार के लोग उसे फंदे से उतार कर जिला अस्पताल लेकर आए। जहां डॉक्टरों को मृत घोषित करने पर परिवार के लोग शव को बिना पीएम करवाए घर ले गए थे। सूचना पर माणकचौक थाने से पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और परिवार के लोगों समझाइश देकर शव को अस्पताल लेकर आए और पीएम करवाया।
जानकारी के अनुसार अरकान पिता रशीद अंसारी को परिवार के लोग शुक्रवार दोपहर लगभग 1.25 बजे जिला अस्पताल लेकर आए। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। परिजन से पूछने पर उन्होंने बताया कि अरकान को करंट लग गया। डॉक्टरों ने उसका परीक्षण किया तो उसके गले में फंदे का निशान दिखाई दिया। परिवार के लोग बिना पीएम करवाए शव घर ले गए। जानकारी मिलने पर माणकचौक थाने से पुलिस घर पहुंची और समझाइश दी। इसके बाद दोपहर 2.15 बजे पुन: शव को जिला अस्पताल लाया गया और पीएम करवाया गया।
लॉकडाउन के कारण घर आया हुआ था युवक

अरकान कोटा में कक्षा 10 में पढ़ाई कर रहा था। लॉकडाउन के कारण वह घर आ गया था। उसके पिता रशीद अंसारी सऊदी अरब में काम करते हैं। उसकी बड़ी बहन की शादी हो चुकी है। शुक्रवार को गैस सिलेंडर वाला आया और अरकान ने गैस सिलेंडर लेकर तीसरी मंजिल अपने कमरे में चला गया। घर में उसकी मां व दादी है। कुछ मिनट बाद उसकी मां उसे भोजन के लिए बुलाने गई तो वह फंदे पर लटका हुआ मिला। जानकारी मिलने पर एफएसएल अधिकारी अतुल मित्तल भी मौके पर पहुंचे और जांच की। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई ना गुलाल बसेर ने बताया सूचना पर वे बल सहित मृतक के घर पहुंचे और परिवार के लोगों समझाइश दी। इसके बाद शव को पीएम के लिए जिला अस्पताल भिजवाया। उन्होंने बताया आत्महत्या किए जाने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। मर्ग कायम कर जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser