पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • The Early Winter Spoiled The Mathematics Of The Woolen Market, This Time, Diwali Clothes Along With The Warm Clothes Were Also Demanded, The Woolen Market Was Not Started Yet.

बढ़ी ठंड:जल्दी ठंड ने बिगाड़ा वूलन मार्केट का गणित, इस बार दीपावली के कपड़ों के साथ गर्म कपड़े भी मांग रहे, वूलन मार्केट अभी लगे ही नहीं

रतलाम37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर में 7 से ज्यादा वूलन मार्केट, दीपावली पर 15% लोग करते हैं वूलन की डिमांड, इस बार मांग 45%

शहर में इस साल ठंड ने जल्दी दस्तक दे दी है। ठंड की इस चाल ने वूलन मार्केट का मैनेजमेंट बिगाड़ दिया है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि, वूलन की मांग 30% तक बढ़ गई है। लोग दीपावली के कपड़ों के साथ गर्म कपड़ों की भी मांग कर रहे हैं। इधर, प्रोडक्शन कम होने से अभी ज्यादा वैरायटी भी नहीं आ सकी है। आमतौर पर दीपावली पर 15% लोग ही वूलन की मांग करते हैं, ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि दीपावली से पहले तक ठंड हल्की ही रहती है, लेकिन, इस बार मिजाज बदल गया है। मंगलवार को तापमान 14.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। पिछले साल नवंबर में तापमान एक भी दिन 15 डिग्री से नीचे नहीं पहुंचा था।

दो बत्ती से लेकर सालाखेड़ी फोरलेन तक सजता है मार्केट
प्रमुख 7 से ज्यादा स्थानों पर वूलन मार्केट सजते हैं। इनमें दो बत्ती, बरबड़ रोड, मित्र निवास रोड, लोकेंद्र टॉकीज, फव्वारा चौक, सालाखेड़ी फोरलेन शामिल है। ठंड आ चुकी है, लेकिन अभी मार्केट नहीं सजे हैं। वूलन की मांग दीपावली बाद की रहती है, ऐसे में व्यापारी भी इस हिसाब से ही स्टॉक करते हैं, लेकिन इस साल मैनेजमेंट गड़बड़ा गया है।

इस साल 5 महीने रहेगा व्यापार, दिसंबर-जनवरी सबसे अहम

{शहर में दिसंबर में पारा 14 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंच जाता है, वहीं, अंत तक 10 डिग्री के नीचे भी आ जाता है। {सबसे कम तापमान जनवरी के महीने में दर्ज किया जाता है। 4 डिग्री के आसपास तापमान पहुंच जाता है। {ठंड जल्दी आ जाने से इस साल सीजन 5 महीने रहने के आसार है। ऐसे में अच्छा व्यापार भी रहेगा। {लॉकडाउन और कोरोना इफैक्ट के कारण इस बार बड़े स्तर पर नया प्रोडक्शन नहीं हो सका है। अभी वूलन में शॉल, जैकेट, स्वीटशर्ट, पुलओवर की मांग शुरू हो चुकी है, ये पूरे सीजन बनी रहेगी।

व्यापारी बाेले-नया माल नहीं आ पाया
^मार्केट में कोरोना और लॉकडाउन का असर दिखा है। ग्राहक वूलन की मांग करने लगे हैं, लेकिन अभी मार्केट में वूलन का नया माल ही नहीं आ सका है।
कृष्णकुमार सोनी, व्यापारी, माणकचौक
^ प्रोडक्शन नहीं हाेने से दिल्ली-मुंबई से माल तो आ रहा है, लेकिन नई वैरायटी नहीं है। लॉकडाउन का असर है। हालांकि दीपावली पर कारोबार अच्छा होगा।
मुस्तफा होटलवाला, व्यापारी, दो बत्ती

मौसम वैज्ञानिक : अब ठंड का दौर थमेगा
^हवा का रुख उत्तरी होने के कारण तापमान में कमी हो रही है। हालांकि, अब हवा का रुख फिर बदलने वाला है। पश्चिमी होने से तापमान में लगातार हो रही कमी कुछ दिनों के लिए रुक जाएगी। इस साल ठंड अच्छी है। डीपी दुबे, मौसम वैज्ञानिक, भोपाल​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें