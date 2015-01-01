पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमर्जी:बिना मास्क के कैश काउंटर पर बैठा था बिजली कर्मचारी, आपत्ति की तो केंद्र पर जड़ दिया ताला

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • ग्रामीणों ने कोरोना का हवाला देकर मास्क लगाने को कहा तो बुरा मान गया कर्मी

कोरोना को देखते हुए मास्क लगाना जरूरी है। लेकिन करमदी के बिजली वितरण केंद्र में इसका पालन नहीं हो रहा है। शनिवार को बिजली वितरण केंद्र में बड़ी संख्या में बिल भरने के लिए किसान केंद्र पहुंचे। यहां बिल भरने आने वाले ग्रामीणों और किसानों ने मास्क लगा रखा था और गमछा पहन रखा था। लेकिन यहां बिल भरने वाले कर्मचारी ने मास्क नहीं लगा रखा था। जब ग्रामीणों ने पूछा कोरोना के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं आप भी मास्क लगाओ। तो जवाब मिला मास्क जेब में रखा है। इसके बाद लोगों ने कहा कि मास्क लगा लो तो कर्मचारी उठा और ताला लगाकर चला गया। जब कर्मचारी का नाम पूछा तो जवाब मिला धराड़ केंद्र में जाकर पूछ लो। इससे बिल भरने के लिए आए लोग परेशान होते रहे और बगैर बिल भरने वापस लौटना पड़ा। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता जितेंद्र राव ने बताया मास्क सभी के लिए जरूरी है। लेकिन बिजली कंपनी में ही इसका पालन नहीं हो रहा है। क्या कर्मचारी से मास्क का पूछना भी गुनाह है जो केंद्र का ताला ही बंद कर चले गए।

बिल भरने के लिए 10 किमी दूर जाना पड़ेगा

करमदी के राजेश पाटीदार, लालू पाटीदार, मनोहरदास बैरागी, तीतरी के विष्णु पाटीदार, कलमोड़ा के शाकिर खान ने बताया बिल जमा कराने आए हैं। लेकिन दोपहर 12.30 बजे ही ताला लगा है। इससे बिल नहीं भर पाए हैं। अब बिल भरने के लिए दस किमी दूर धराड़ जाना पड़ेगा। करमदी के राजेश टंडारी ने बताया पिछले महीने 270 रुपए बिजली का बिल आया था। इसे भर दिया था। लेकिन इस बार के बिल में फिर जो़ड़ दिया है। केंद्र बंद है। इससे अब बिल में संशोधन कराने के 10 किमी दूर जाना पड़ेगा।

मैं मामला दिखवाता हूं- बिजली कंपनी के डीई ग्रामीण जेपी ठाकुर ने बताया यदि ऐसा है तो गलत है। मैं मामला दिखवाता हूं।

