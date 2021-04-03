पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • The First, Second, Third Year And PG Second And Fourth Semester Exams In UG Will Be On Offline Mode.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा:यूजी में पहले, दूसरे, तीसरे साल व पीजी में दूसरे और चौथे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा ऑफलाइन मोड पर होगी

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब फिर कॉलेज में ही देना होगी लिखित परीक्षा, यूजी की अप्रैल-मई में होगी परीक्षा

कोरोना काल के बाद अब फिर परीक्षा की बारी आ चुकी है। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने 2020-21 के लिए कार्यक्रम दे दिया है, इसी के साथ हलचल भी तेज हो गई है। इस साल स्नातकोत्तर (पीजी) के दूसरे और चौथे सेमेस्टर और स्नातक (यूजी) के पहले, दूसरे और तीसरे साल की परीक्षा ऑफलाइन मोड पर ही होगी। इन परीक्षाओं में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का सख्ती से पालन किया जाएगा।

इस साल भी पीजी पहले और तीसरे सेमेस्टर के नियमित व प्राइवेट विद्यार्थी को घर से ही परीक्षाओं के लिए प्रायोगिक कार्य, आंतरिक मूल्यांकन और असाइनमेंट जमा करने की सुविधा दी जाएगी। पीजी पहले सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थी आंतरिक मूल्यांकन व असाइनमेंट 13 फरवरी तक जमा कर सकते हैं। साथ ही प्रायोगिक सेशनल काम पहले सेमेस्टर का 15 से 26 फरवरी, तीसरे सेमेस्टर का 13 फरवरी तक होगा। 31 मार्च को स्नातकोत्तर के पहले और तीसरे सेमेस्टर के परीक्षा परीणाम की घोषणा हो जाएगी।

जिले के कॉलेजों में कक्षाओं की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। अभी ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी चल रही है। कॉलेजों में अभी 50 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी भी नहीं पहुंच रहे है। कारण ये है कि उपस्थिति को अभी स्वैच्छिक किया है।

30 जून तक आ जाएंगे यूजी के परीक्षा परिणाम

  • यूजी पहले, दूसरे और तीसरे साल की परीक्षाएं अप्रैल-मई में होगी। विद्यार्थी कॉलेज में उपस्थित रहकर पेन व पेपर पर परीक्षा देंगे।
  • फरवरी में आंतरिक मूल्यांकन, मार्च में प्रायोगिक परीक्षाए, अप्रैल व मई में परीक्षा होगी। 30 जून को परिणाम आ जाएंगे।
  • ऑफलाइन मोड पर होने वाली परीक्षाओं में कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जाएगा।
  • परीक्षा केंद्रों की संख्या भी बढ़ाई जाएगी। जरूरत पड़ने पर प्राइवेट कॉलेजों व स्कूलों को भी परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया जा सकता है।

पीजी में दूसरे और चौथे सेमेस्टर का अप्रैल में आंतरिक मूल्यांकन
पीजी में दूसरे और चौथे की परीक्षा ऑफलाइन मोड पर होगी। विद्यार्थियों को कॉलेज जाना ही होगा। आंतरिक मूल्यांकन अप्रैल व प्रायोगिक परीक्षा मई में होगी। नियमित और स्वाध्यायी विद्यार्थियों के लिए दूसरे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा 16 से 31 जून व चौथे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा 1 से 15 जून तक हो जाएगी। 31 जुलाई तक परीक्षा परिणाम आ जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें