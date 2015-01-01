पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • The House Was Broken Down Before The Flat Was Not Found, Now 7.30 Hours Of Discontent After Coming Angry On The Road With Goods

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:फ्लैट मिले नहीं उससे पहले खुद तोड़ लिए मकान, अब सामान सहित सड़क पर आने से नाराज होकर 7.30 घंटे चक्काजाम

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेलवे फाटक के आगे सड़क पर प्रभावितों के साथ चक्काजाम करते कांग्रेस नेता।
  • नगर निगम द्वारा वैकल्पिक इंतजाम करने पर माने प्रभावित, मंगलवार को रजिस्ट्री बाद मिलेंगे डोसीगांव में फ्लैट्स

धौंसवास में नए गुड्स शेड के एप्रोच रोड के आड़े आ रहे प्रकाश नगर झुग्गी बस्ती के 7 मकान के परिवारों ने सोमवार सुबह हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। इन्हें डोसीगांव में पीएम आवास योजना में बन रहे फ्लैट्स का आवंटन होना है, जिसकी रजिस्ट्री होना बाकी है। इसके पहले परिवारों वालों ने खुद ही निर्माण हटा लिया।

इधर नगर निगम फ्लैट्स आवंटन की प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं कर पाया। ऐसे में परिवार वाले सामान सहित सड़क पर आ गए। रविवार से प्रभावितों की जानकारी मिलने पर कांग्रेस नेता हितेष पैमाल, महिला कांग्रेस प्रदेश कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष यास्मीन शेरानी पहुंचीं और सुबह 11 बजे औद्योगिक क्षेत्र रेलवे फाटक के सामने सड़क पर धरना शुरू कर दिया। इससे रेलवे को फाटक बंद करना पड़ा, जिससे दोनों तरफ वाहनों की कतारें लग गईं। शाम 6.30 बजे नगर निगम द्वारा टेंट लगाकर पानी, बिजली सहित अन्य वैकल्पिक इंतजाम करना प्रारंभ किया, तब धरना खत्म हुआ।

रास्ता रोका : ऐसे तूल पकड़ा इस मामले ने
दरअसल नजूल से जमीन आवंटन पर रेलवे ने नोटिस देने के बाद 19 नवंबर को सात मकानों में से एक खंडहर हो चुके मकान को तोड़ा था। इससे आसपास के कच्चे मकानों की दीवारों में भी दरारें आ गई थीं। तब प्रभावितों के विरोध करने पर नगर निगम ने दो दिन में फ्लैट आवंटित करने का बोला था। इस पर रेलवे ने काम रोक दिया। ऐसे में प्रभावितों ने खुद सामान निकालकर निर्माण हटा लिया। रविवार रात ठंड में सड़क पर रात बीता रहे प्रभावित परिवारों में से एक सोहनलाल बौरासी की गर्भवती लड़की की तबीयत बिगड़ गई। इलाज में हालत तो सुधर गई लेकिन प्रभावित परिवारों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा।

डोसीगांव स्कूल में शिफ्ट करने को कहा लेकिन नहीं माने

शाम को भाजपा झुग्गी झोपड़ी प्रकोष्ठ की प्रदेश सहसंयोजिका अनिता कटारिया पहुंची। इस पर निगम आयुक्त सोमनाथ झारिया ने तत्काल वैकल्पिक इंतजाम करने को कहा। उपयंत्री विकास मरकाम, अनिता ठाकुर देर शाम तक टेंट लगाने सहित अन्य व्यवस्था में लगे रहे।

चेतन्य काश्यप फाउंडेशन ने दी है दस हजार की सहायता
ईडब्ल्यूएस प्लैट्स के लिए हितग्राहियों को सिर्फ 20 हजार रुपए अंशदान मिलाना था। इसमें भी उनकी सहायता करते हुए 10 हजार रुपए चेतन्य काश्यप फाउंडेशन ने दिए। 1.80 लाख का निगम ने लोन दिलाया है। जिसे हितग्राहियों को 15 साल की किस्तों में चुकाना है। इस तरह लगभग 7.85 लाख कीमत का फ्लैट हितग्राहियों को सिर्फ दो लाख में पड़ेगा। बाकी 1.50 लाख केंद्र सरकार, 1.50 लाख राज्य सरकार का अनुदान तथा 2.85 लाख नगर निगम मिलाएगा।

ये हैं प्रभावित परिवार
सोहनलाल राठौर, सुरेश बौरासी, मोहित बौरासी, राधेश्याम बौरासी, अनीस बौरासी, संदीप बौरासी, नरेश शर्मा।

हितग्राही परिवारों को फ्लैट्स के नंबर आवंटित
आयुक्त सोमनाथ झारिया ने बताया हितग्राही परिवारों को फ्लैट्स के नंबर आवंटित हो चुके हैं। बैंक लोन होकर सभी की डी़डी भी नगर निगम को मिल गई है। मंगलवार को रजिस्ट्री होते ही फ्लैट्स दे देंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें