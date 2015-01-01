पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओसवाल नगर की घटना:दो मकानों के ताले टूटे, एक खाली था, दूसरे के पड़ोसी जागे तो चोर भागे

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • दीनदयाल नगर थाने की पुलिस जांच करने पहुंची

ओसवाल नगर में शनिवार रात चोरों ने दो मकानों के ताले चटकाए। एक मकान खाली था। दूसरे मकान में पड़ोसी जाग गए तो चोर भाग निकले। जानकारी मिलने पर दीनदयाल नगर थाने से पुलिसकर्मी घटनास्थल पहुंचे। जानकारी के अनुसार लोहार रोड पर रहने वाले हिम्मत पिता पूनमचंद पड़ियार झारे बनाने का काम करते हैं। उन्होंने ओसवाल नगर में मकान बनवाया है। परिवार के लोग लोहार रोड पर रहते हैं और पड़ियार रात को सोने के लिए वहीं जाते हैं। काम के कारण पड़ियार शनिवार रात को मकान पर सोने नहीं आए। सामने रहने वाले सुनील पाटीदार और कमल सिसौदिया ने रात करीब 2:10 बजे खटपट की आवाज सुनी। बाहर निकलकर आवाज लगाई तो 4 युवक भागते दिखे। मकान का ताला टूटा देख सिसौदिया ने मोबाइल पर पड़ियार को सूचना दी।

चोरों ने रात में बरामदे का अंदर से लगा ताला तोड़ा

शनिवार रात को ताला चटकाने की दूसरी घटना ओसवाल नगर में ही हुई। शांतिलाल राठौड़ ने बताया वे राजू राठौड़ के दो मंजिला मकान की फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर किराए से रहते हैं। नीचे के बरामदे में अंदर से लगा ताला तोड़कर घुसे चोरों ने मकान के दरवाजे की सांकल लगा दी और नीचे के दरवाजे का ताला तोड़ा। रात को लघुशंका के लिए उठे शांतिलाल ने देखा तो दरवाजा बाहर से बंद था। खिड़की से लकड़ी डालकर सांकल खोली। बरामदे के दरवाजे के पास मिट्‌टी और बरामदे के दरवाजे का नकूचा टूटा पड़ा था।

न्यू रेलवे कॉलोनी में भी चोरी का प्रयास

रतलाम | रेलवे फुटबॉल ग्राउंड के पास स्थित न्यू रेलवे कॉलोनी में तीन दिनों में तीन मकानों में चोरी का प्रयास हुआ। घटना में कोई सामान नहीं गया इसलिए जीआरपी ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं की। रेलकर्मी गौरव पाठक के न्यू रेलवे कॉलोनी में रोड नंबर 5 स्थित मकान में चोरी के लिए पीछे आंगन में चोर कूदे तभी रेलकर्मी पाठक की नींद खुल गई। उन्होंने आवाज लगाई तो चोर लोहे का सरिया छोड़कर भाग खड़े हुए।

