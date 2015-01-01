पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संकट में उद्योग:मंत्री ने मांगे थे 100 लघु उद्योग इकाइयों के प्रस्ताव, जमीन ही नहीं फिर भी उद्योग विभाग ने भेज दिए 130 के प्रपोजल

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पांच साल पहले भी यही स्थिति थी, जमीन नहीं होने से वापस हो गए थे 400 प्रस्ताव, पांच साल बाद भी शहर में उद्योगों के लिए जमीन नहीं

तीन महीने पहले रतलाम आए सूक्ष्म, लघु, मध्यम उद्योग मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सखलेचा ने उद्योग विभाग से 100 नई इकाइयों की स्थापना के प्रस्ताव तैयार कर भेजने को कहा था ताकि शहर में नई यूनिटें खुल सकें। मंत्री के आदेश पर उद्योग विभाग ने तत्परता दिखाई और उद्योग खोलने के इच्छुक लोगों से प्रस्ताव मंगाए व 130 इकाइयों के प्रस्ताव बनाकर भोपाल भेज दिए। लेकिन अब तक अमल नहीं हो पाया है।

जबकि मंत्रीजी को रतलाम आए तीन महीने हो गए हैं। इसकी वजह विभाग के पास जमीन नहीं होना है। जमीन नहीं होने से ये प्रस्ताव अभी पेंडिंग चले गए हैं। यह पहला मौका नहीं है जब जमीन की कमी से प्रस्तावों पर अमल नहीं हो पाया है।

पांच साल पहले भी जमीन की कमी से 400 प्रस्तावों को स्वीकृति नहीं मिल पाई थी और प्रस्ताव भेजने वाले उद्योगपति अपनी यूनिट शुरू नहीं कर पाए थे। इसके बाद आज तक इसमें सुधार नहीं हो पाया है आज भी यही स्थिति है। इससे आज भी इन इकाइयों को शुरू होने का इंतजार है। ताकि ये शुरू हो तो लोगों को रोजगार मिल सके।

उद्योग विभाग ने प्लास्टिक, फ्रूट प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट के प्रस्ताव भेजे
उद्योग विभाग ने जिन यूनिटों का प्रस्ताव बनाकर बनाकर भोपाल मंत्रीजी के ऑफिस भेजे हैं। उनमें रस्सी के साथ ही प्लास्टिक, फ्रूट प्रोसेसिंग सहित अन्य यूनिट शामिल हैं। यदि ये यूनिट शुरू होती है तो रोजगार तो उपलब्ध होगा साथ ही शहर का डेवलपमेंट भी होगा। खास बात तो यह है कि इसके बाद मंत्रीजी भी भूल गए कि आखिर जो प्रस्ताव आए हैं उसके मुताबिक यूनिटें क्यों शुरू नहीं हो पाई हैं।

100 बीघा में बनना था बांगरोद में इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया
जमीन की कमी को देखते हुए बांगरोद में 100 बीघा जमीन पर इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया का प्रस्ताव भी उद्योग विभाग ने बनाया था। जमीन भी उद्योग विभाग को मिल गई थी। लेकिन इस पर भी कोई प्लानिंग नहीं बन पाई। यदि समय रहते इस पर प्लानिंग बन जाती और विकास कार्य हो जाते तो आज जमीन की कमी नहीं रहती और प्रस्तावों पर जल्द अमल हो जाता।

भोपाल प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजे हैं फिलहाल जमीन की दिक्कत है
उद्योग विभाग के महाप्रबंधक मुकेश शर्मा ने बताया मंत्रीजी ने विभाग से प्रस्ताव मांगे थे कि कौन-कौन लोग निवेश करने के इच्छुक है और वे कौन सी इंडस्ट्रीज शुरू करना चाहते हैं। इस आधार पर हमने जो प्रस्ताव मिले थे उन्हें भोपाल भेज दिया है लेकिन जमीन की दिक्कत है। जल्द ही जमीन की व्यवस्था कर जो भी प्रस्ताव आए हैं उन पर इंडस्ट्रीज शुरू करने के प्रयास किए जाएंगे।

