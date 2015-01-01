पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच शुरू:कमांडो का पैनल पोस्टमार्टम हुआ शव लेकर परिजन गुजरात रवाना

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • मामला सीआरपीएफ कमांडो अजीत सिंह की लाश मिलने का

आलोट के पास थूरिया में रेलवे पटरी पर मृत मिले सीआरपीएफ के कमांडो अजीत सिंह परमार का सोमवार को जिला अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम हुआ। एसपी गौरव तिवारी ने मंगलवार सुबह जिला अस्पताल पहुंचकर मामले की पूरी जानकारी ली। उन्होंने एएसपी एसके पाटीदार को जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। मृतक के काका सामतभाई ने न्यायिक जांच की मांग करते हुए एसपी को पत्र सौंपकर 6 बिंदुओं पर जानकारी मांगी है। पोस्टमार्टम बाद दोपहर करीब 12 बजे परिजन शव लेकर गुजरात रवाना हो गए। गिर सोमनाथ (गुजरात) जिले के ग्राम कोडनार निवासी सीआरपीएफ कमांडो अजीतसिंह का शव 14 नवंबर को सुबह आलोट के पास थूरिया में रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिला था। शव की पहचान नहीं हुई थी। पुलिस ने शव को दफना दिया था। दफनाने से पहले पुलिस ने आलोट अस्पताल में मृतक के पोस्टमार्टम का दावा किया। कमांडो अजितसिंह सीआरपीएफ में सन 2017 में भर्ती हुए थे। 205 बटालियन कोबरा रेजीमेंट में पदस्थ थे और गया (बिहार) में ड्यूटी थी। एक महीने की छुट्‌टी मिलने पर 13 नवंबर को दिल्ली से राजधानी एक्सप्रेस में वडोदरा जा रहे थे। 14 नवंबर को राजधानी एक्सप्रेस मुंबई पहुंची तो उनकी सीट पर आरपीएफ को मोबाइल फोन और बैग में रखा सामान मिला। आरपीएफ ने परिजन और पुलिस को सूचना दी। जानकारी मिलने पर सोमवार को परिजन आलोट पहुंचे। पुलिस ने गड्‌ढा खुदवाकर शव निकलवाया और परिजन को सौंप दिया। शव पर पोस्टमार्टम के निशान नहीं दिखे तो परिजन ने आपत्ति जताई। आलोट पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम कराने का दावा किया। जानकारी मिलने पर करणीसेना और आलोट के समाजजन आलोट थाने पहुंचे। दोबारा पोस्टमार्टम करवाने की मांग की। मंगलवार को सुबह एसपी गौरव तिवारी ने पूरी जानकारी ली। करणीसेना के कार्यकर्ता और समाजजन जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे। कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए। ... तो आंदोलन करेंगे : करणी सेना के प्रदेश कोऑर्डिनेटर यादवेंद्रसिंह तोमर ने बताया परिजन संतुष्ट नहीं हुए तो आंदोलन करेंगे।

पुलिस यह जांच करेगी
एसपी गौरव तिवारी ने एएसपी एसके पाटीदार को निम्न बिंदुओं पर जांच के आदेश दिए हैं।
{पुलिस जांच करेगी घटना का कारण संपत्ति संबंधित अपराध तो नहीं है।
{मृत्यु से पहले अजीतसिंह ने उनकी मंगेतर से मोबाइल फोन पर बात की थी। पुलिस ने परिजन से मंगेतर का मोबाइल नंबर लिया है।
{घटना से पहले क्या हुआ यह जानने के लिए कमांडो अजितसिंह के साथ यात्रा कर रहे यात्रियों की जानकारी निकालकर उनसे संपर्क करेगी और पूछताछ करेगी।
कमांडो अजीतसिंह के काका सामतसिंह ने ये जवाब मांगे
{आलोट पुलिस को आरपीएफ ने क्या बताया।
{आलोट में पीएम हुआ तो रिपोर्ट क्यों तैयार नहीं की। विसरा जांच के लिए क्यों नहीं भिजवाया।
{14 नवंबर को सुबह लाश मिलने के बाद जांच किए बगैर शव को क्यों दफना दिया।
{दफनाने की जानकारी आरपीएफ को क्यों नहीं दी।
{पीएम-दफनाने की रिकाॅर्डिंग क्यों नहीं करवाई।
{आलोट पुलिस और डॉक्टर की लापरवाही की न्यायिक जांच करवाई जाए।

