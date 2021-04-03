पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • The Second Largest Investment Region Of The State To Be Built In 1800 Square Hectare In Bibraud Region

सिटी में सीएम:1800 हेक्टेयर से बिबड़ौद क्षेत्र में बनेगा प्रदेश का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा इन्वेस्टमेंट रीजन

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
कन्याओं को देने के लिए सीएम को रुपए देते सांसद डामोर। - Dainik Bhaskar
कन्याओं को देने के लिए सीएम को रुपए देते सांसद डामोर।
  • 414 करोड़ के विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण व भूमिपूजन किया, 101 गरीबों को मिले अपने फ्लैट
  • सीएम की जेब खाली : सांसद से लेकर कन्याओं को पूजन पर दिए 500-500 के नोट

शहर विकास का पांच सालाना रोडमैप देखने गुरुवार को आए मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने 24000 युवाओं को रोजगार देकर आत्म निर्भर बनाने के लिए स्पेशल इन्वेस्टमेंट रीजन बनाने की घोषणा की। दिल्ली-मुंबई 8 लेन एक्सप्रेस-वे के पास लॉजिस्टिक हब के रूप में विकसित होने वाले निवेश क्षेत्र में 18 हजार करोड़ के निवेश की उम्मीद है।

जुलवानिया से बिबडौद तक 1800 हेक्टेयर में बनने वाला यह प्रदेश का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा विशेष निवेश क्षेत्र होगा। पहला पीथमपुर में है। यहां 2400 उद्योग लगेंगे। विधायक चेतन्य काश्यप के सुझाव के बाद मप्र औद्योगिक विकास निगम ने कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। डोसीगांव में हुई सभा में मुख्यमंत्री ने 414 करोड़ से ज्यादा के 6 विकास कार्यों को लोकार्पण और 6 का भूमिपूजन किया।

इसके पहले शिवशंकर कॉलोनी झुग्गी बस्ती के 101 परिवारों का पीएमएवाय में डोसीगांव में बने फ्लैट्स में गृह प्रवेश कराया। एक जुलाई से शहर में नियमित जलप्रदाय की घोषणा करने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री ने कलेक्टर गोपालचंद्र, कमिश्नर सोमनाथ झारिया से मुखातिब होकर बोले कमिटमेंट कर दिया है, यह पूरा होना चाहिए वरना ठीक कर दूंगा।

रीडर्स गाइड : इन आठ प्वाईंट से समझिए शहर विकास के पांच साल के रोडमैप को

  • 1 जुलाई 2021 से शहर में रोज पानी- 14 दिसंबर से कस्तूरबा नगर टंकी से नियमित सप्लाई शुरू हो चुकी है 2025-26 तक 5 करोड़ के खर्च से पुराने इंटकवेल का नवीनीकरण, नए इंटकवेल का प्लोटिंग प्लेटफॉर्म बनाएंगे।
  • जून से शुरू होगा सीवरेज सिस्टम - 43273 घरों में से 20 हजार से ज्यादा के कनेक्शन हो चुके, जून 2021 तक पूरे हो जाएंगे।
  • बरसाती नालों को पक्का करना - 4.50 किमी के तीन नाले 31 मार्च तक पूरे होंगे। लागत 12.08 करोड़।
  • व्यावसायिक कॉम्प्लेक्स व पार्किंग- यह 64 करोड़ के खर्च से 2026 तक होगा। माणकचौक स्कूल व सब्जी मार्केट के ऊपर, कोठारी मार्केट, त्रिवेणी क्षेत्र में ग्वालियर की तर्ज पर हाट बाजार बनेगा।
  • अवैध कॉलोनी- 55 अवैध कॉलोनियों को वैध करके 20 करोड़ से मुलभूत सुविधा मुहैया कराई जाएगी। 47 अविकसित कॉलोनियों 15 करोड़ से विकास कार्य प्रस्तावित है।
  • नगर निगम का प्रशासनिक सुधार- 100 प्रतिशत डिजिटलाइजेशन, मैदानी कर्मचारियों को वॉकी-टॉकी, 24 घंटे खुला रहने वाला कॉल सेंटर व आईटी सेल की स्थापना होगी। समय सीमा 2026 तक।
  • पांच बगीचों का सौंदर्यीकरण- 2023 तक हनुमान ताल, मानस भवन त्रिवेणी, अटल उद्यान का विस्तार, विनोबा नगर और प्रताप नगर बगीचे का 4 करोड़ में सौंदर्यीकरण होगा।
  • रोड नेटवर्क- 166 किमी लंबाई वाली शहर की सड़कों का 126.53 करोड़ से पुननिर्माण, 6 किमी लंबा सिटी रिंग रोड, 4 प्रमुख मार्ग व आतंरिक मार्ग, सड़कों का पुननिर्माण और 20 पुलिया को चौड़ा करना हैं।

100 से ज्यादा जगह स्वागत
मुख्यमंत्री की चौथी पारी में पहली बार रतलाम आए शिवराज का 100 से ज्यादा स्थानों पर स्वागत हुआ। बंजली हवाई पट्‌टी पर उतरने के बाद सीएम ने पलसोड़ा जाकर अटलजी की प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया। लौटते समय सैलाना रोड पर प्रवीण सोनी, सीमा टांक, प्रहलाद पटेल, गीता मंदिर रोड पर विनोद राठौड़ सहित पावर हाउस रोड, दो बत्ती, टीआईटी रोड, फव्वारा चौक, सालाखेड़ी फोरलेन पर भी फूल बरसाकर सीएम का स्वागत किया गया।

