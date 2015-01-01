पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना:ये गांव अब तक अछूते, क्याेंकि यहां बुजुर्ग घराें में रहते हैं, परिवार दिनभर लेता है धूप, पीते हैं काढ़ा

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • काेराेना पॉजिटिव 3000
  • मप्र-राजस्थान की सीमा से लगे 3 गांवाें का लिया जायजा, इनकी सेहत का राज सुबह 5 बजे उठना, ताजी हरी सब्जी खाना, रात 9 बजे साे जाना

जिले में काेराेना पाॅजिटिव का आंकड़ा 3 हजार के पार हाे गया है। शहराें के साथ ही ज्यादातर गांवाें में भी काेराेना के केस मिल चुके हैं। हालांकि कुछ गांव अभी भी ऐसे हैं, जहां एक भी संक्रमित सामने नहीं अाया है। दैनिक भास्कर ने ऐसे ही तीन गांवाें में पहुंचकर लाेगाें की दिनचर्या, उनकी सेहत के राज, काेराेना से बचाव का कारण जाना।

लाेग अपने गांव की आबोहवा काे ही सेहत का राज बताते हैं। उनके मुताबिक काेराेना काल में शहर में आना-जाना बहुत कम हाे गया है। ज्यादातर वक्त खेताें में यानी खुले में गुजरता है। दिनभर धूप में बैठते हैं, ताजी हरी सब्जी खाते हैं। ठंड में सप्ताह में दाे से तीन बार काढ़ा घर में बन ही जाता है।

64 नए संक्रमित, कुल पॉजिटिव 3032
दीपावली के बाद से जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण ने रफ्तार पकड़ ली है और पॉजिटिव लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं। सोमवार को जिले में 64 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसी के साथ अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 3032 हो गई है। जिले में इस महीने 3 बार 60 से ज्यादा संक्रमित सामने आ चुके हैं। 18 नवंबर को 63, 19 को 76, 22 को 61 व 23 को 64 संक्रमित मिले हैं। सिर्फ 7 दिन में 425 पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं।

नवाबगंज: राजस्थान सीमा से 4 किमी दूर बसा, चौकस रखी नजर
आबादी: 250 | दूरी: 32 किमी समय: दाेपहर 3 बजे | काेरोना केस: 0

नवाबगंज गांव राजस्थान की सीमा से करीब 4 किमी दूर ही बसा है। गांव में प्रवेश करते ही चंदू खान पिता करीम खान (55) हमें देख रहे थे। बातचीत में उन्हाेंने बताया कि वे गांव के चाैकीदार हैं। काेराेना काल में उन्हाेंने बाहरी व्यक्ति काे गांव में नहीं आने दिया था। चंदू खान ने बताया गांव के लाेग ज्यादा बाहर नहीं जाते इसलिए एक भी केस नहीं है। दिनभर धूप लेते हैं। हमारे घर में भी काढ़ा बनता है।, खेताें से सब्जी सीधे घराें में आती है। बुजुर्ग मदनलाल परिहार (65) बताते हैं सुबह 5-6 बजे से चहल-पहल हाे जाती है, रात 9 बजे सन्नाटा... ताजी सब्जी खाते हैं, धूप लेते हैं। ये ही अच्छी सेहत का राज है।

आंबा: सब्जी भी सीधे खेताें से घर में पहुंचती, बुजुर्ग घराें में ही रहते
आबादी: 4.5 हजार | दूरी: 29 किमी |समय: दाेपहर 2 बजे | काेरोना केस: 0

मांगीलाल पांचाल (80) अपनी पत्नी गुलाब बाई (70) के साथ कैरम खेल रहे हैं। मांगीलाल ने बताया वे घर से बाहर नहीं निकलते हैं। दिनभर पत्नी के साथ कैरम खेलकर समय गुजारते हैं। सुबह 5 बजे उठते हैं, आसपास टहल लेते हैं। कोई आता है ताे मास्क व सैनिटाइजर का उपयाेग करते हैं। दाे से तीन दिन में एक बार काढ़ा पीते हैं, जाे घर की तुलसी, अदरक, गर्म मसालाें से बना हाेता है। सब्जी लेने भी बाहर नहीं जाते क्याेंकि खेताें की ताजी सब्जी घर पहुंचती है। बेटा गणेश सैलाना में स्टेशनरी दुकान चलाता है, वहीं प्रकाश वेल्डिंग का काम करता है। दाेनाें घर आने से पहले सैनिटाइजर का उपयाेग करते हैं।

गांव के सबसे बुजुर्ग पटेल, दिनभर सेंकते हैं धूप
गुलाबचंद पाटीदार गांव के सबसे बुजुर्ग हैं। 90 साल की उम्र पार कर चुके गुलाबचंद गांव के पटेल यानी मुखिया भी हैं। उन्हाेंने बताया वे शुरुआत से ही हाथ नहीं मिलाते हैं। नमस्ते हमारे संस्कार में शामिल है। इसी से सभी का स्वागत हाेता है। सुबह 6 बजे उठकर घूमते हैं, मंदिर जाते हैं। इसके बाद दिनभर घर में ही रहते हैं। परिवार के अन्य सदस्य भी बहुत ज्यादा जरूरी हाेने पर ही शहर में जाते हैं।

मचून: माेहल्ला कक्षा में बच्चाें काे भी देते हैं टिप्स
आबादी: 1200 | दूरी: 33 किमी समय: शाम 4 बजे | काेरोना केस: 0

आंबा से 5 किमी अंदर गांव मचून है। निर्माणाधीन उबड़-खाबड़ सड़क से हाेकर गांव में पहुंचे ताे कारूलाल पाटीदार से मुलाकात हाे गई। गांव के ही हरीश शर्मा, बालमुकुंद पाटीदार, बंटी पाटीदार भी मिले। सभी की उम्र 20 से 40 साल के बीच थी। उन्हाेंने बताया गांव में 99% लाेग खेती करते हैं। सुबह जल्दी उठना, दिनभर मेहनत करना, ताजी सब्जी खाना, रात में जल्दी साेने की वजह से सभी सेहतमंद हैं। दिनभर खेत पर गुजरता है, खुली जगह है, इससे डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन हो जाती है। शिक्षक हरीश शर्मा बताते हैं, माेहल्ला कक्षा में बच्चाें के साथ ही उनके माता-पिता काे भी साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के बारे में बताते हैं।

2000 पर पहुंचा आंकड़ा 9 अक्टूबर काे, 38 दिनाें में दाेगुने, 01 केस था 11 अप्रैल काे, 70% मामले रतलाम शहर के ही सामने आ रहे हैं

बुजुर्ग सतर्क रहें
कोरोना काल में बुजुर्गों को सबसे ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है।शहर में ज्यादा संक्रमित सामने आ रहे हैं। हालांकि, अलग-अलग गांवों में भी केस सामने आए हैं।
डॉ. गौरव बोरीवाल, एपिडेमियोलॉजिस्ट, रतलाम

