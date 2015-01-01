पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा:हिंदू महासभा के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री पर जानलेवा हमला करने वालों को गिरफ्तार किया जाए

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • 48 घंटे में कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर मुख्यमंत्री और गृहमंत्री का जलाया जाएगा पुतला

अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री देवेंद्र पांडे पर किए गए जानलेवा हमला के आरोपियों को पकड़ा जाए। सतना पुलिस ने अभी तक इस मामले में कार्रवाई भी नहीं की है। 48 घंटे के अंदर पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार नहीं करा तो पूरे मप्र में मुख्यमंत्री और गृहमंत्री का पुतला दहन किए जाएगा। यह बात अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा के पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं ने एसपी गौरव तिवारी के नाम का ज्ञापन सीएसपी को देते हुए कही। ज्ञापन के माध्यम से मांग की गई कि जो हत्यारे और जो हिंदूवादी नेताओं को मारने का षड्यंत्र कर रहे हैं ऐसे लोगों के ऊपर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाए। ज्ञापन में बताया गया कि पांडे ने लगातार सनातन धन धर्म, हिंदू धर्म के लिए लगातार आवाज उठाई है। मध्यप्रदेश सहित संपूर्ण भारत में हिंदू महासभा के माध्यम से हिंदुओं को एक कर अपने धर्म के प्रति जागरूक करना और हिंदू धर्म पर हो रहे अत्याचार पर रोक लगाने के लिए आंदोलन करते रहते हैं इसको देखते हुए उन पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया है। उनका नागपुर (उप्र.) के अस्पताल में उनका उपचार चल रहा है।

हमलावराें पर कार्रवाई की जाए
हमलावरों पर कार्रवाई कर उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया जाए। प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री मंगलसिंह डाबी, प्रदेश मीडिया प्रभारी भरत शर्मा, प्रदेश मीडिया प्रभारी विमला वर्मा डाबी, प्रदेश उप संगठन मंत्री नीरज कश्यप व जिलाध्यक्ष आचार्य पंडित राहुल शर्मा, जिला उपाध्यक्ष तरुण पडियार, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष अंकित पांचाल जिला महामंत्री कपिल शर्मा, जिला संगठन मंत्री दिनेश पलासिया, जिला मंत्री पूनम ठाकुर, जिला कार्यकारिणी अध्यक्ष बलराम पाटीदार व जिला उपाध्यक्ष हेमंत दीक्षित सहित कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

