पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यात्रियों को सुविधा:मंडल से होकर चलने वाली 11 जोड़ी गाड़ियों का समय बदला, 27 जनवरी से लागू होगा

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्यादातर ट्रेनें दिल्ली-मुंबई, अहमदाबाद-पटना व इंदाैर-उदयपुर रूट की प्रभावित होंगी

गाड़ियों को जल्दी चलाकर यात्री सुविधा के मद्देनजर रेलवे ने मंडल से होकर चलने वाली 11 जोड़ी गाड़ियों का संचालन समय बदला है। 27 जनवरी से ये ट्रेनें नए समय पर चलने लगेंगी। इसमें से अधिकांश दिल्ली-मुंबई, अहमदाबाद-पटना, इंदौर-उदयपुर रूट की हैं।

इन ट्रेनों का समय बदला

मुंबई सेंट्रल-इंदौर-मुंबई सेंट्रल अवंतिका सुपरफास्ट स्‍पेशल- 02961 मुंबई सेंट्रल-इंदौर 27 जनवरी से मुंबई सेंट्रल से रात 8.55 बजे चलकर, सुबह 6.20 बजे रतलाम आकर 9.55 बजे इंदौर पहुंचेगी। वापसी में 02962 इंदौर-मुंबई सेंट्रल स्पेशल 28 जनवरी से इंदौर से शाम 5 बजे चलकर रात 8 बजे रतलाम दूसरे दिन सुबह 6.30 बजे मुंबई सेंट्रल पहुंचेगी।

बांद्रा टर्मिनस-उदयपुर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस - 02901 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-उदयपुर स्‍पेशल 28 जनवरी से बांद्रा टर्मिनस से हर मंगलवार, गुरुवार और शनिवार को रात 11.25 बजे चलकर दूसरे दिन सुबह 8.10 बजे रतलाम होकर दोपहर 2.55 बजे उदयपुर पहुंचेगी। वापसी में 02902 उदयपुर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस 29 जनवरी से उदयपुर से हर बुधवार, शुक्रवार, रविवार को रात 9.15 बजे चलकर रात 3.05 बजे रतलाम होकर दूसरे दिन दोपहर 1.25 बजे बांद्रा टर्मिनस पहुंचेगी।

अहमदाबाद-पटना-अहमदाबाद स्‍पेशल - 02947 अहमदाबाद-पटना 27 जनवरी से अहमदाबाद से हर सोमवार, बुधवार को रात 9.50 बजे चलकर 3.10 बजे रतलाम होकर तीसरे दिन सुबह 4.10 बजे पटना पहुंचेगी। वापसी में 02948 पटना-अहमदाबाद 29 जनवरी से पटना से हर बुधवार, शुक्रवार को रात 11.45 बजे दूसरे दिन रात 9.45 बजे रतलाम होकर तीसरे दिन 3.50 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचेगी।

बांद्रा टर्मिनस-रामनगर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस -09075 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-रामनगर 28 जनवरी से बांद्रा टर्मिनस से हर गुरुवार को सुबह 5.10 बजे चलकर दोपहर 2.30 बजे रतलाम होकर दूसरे दिन 8.30 बजे रामनगर पहुंचेगी। वापसी में 09076 रामनगर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस 29 जनवरी से रामनगर से हर शुक्रवार को शाम 4.35 बजे चलकर, सुबह 10.10 बजे रतलाम होकर दूसरे दिन रात 8.55 बजे बांद्रा टर्मिनस पहुंचेगी।

वलसाढ़-पुरी-वलसाड़ स्‍पेशल -09209 वलसाड़-पुरी स्‍पेशल से वलसाड़ से हर गुरुवार को रात 8.10 बजे चलकर रात 2.30 बजे रतलाम होकर तीसरे दिन सुबह 9.30 बजे पुरी पहुंचेगी। 09210 पुरी-वलसाड़ 31 जनवरी से पुरी से हर रविवार को रात 12.30 बजे सुबह 4.50 बजे रतलाम होकर दूसरे दिन 12.00 बजे वलसाड़ पहुंचेगी।

बांद्रा टर्मिनस-गाजीपुर सिटी -09041 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-गाजीपुर सिटी 29 जनवरी से बांद्रा टर्मिनस से हर शुक्रवार, रविवार को रात 11.25 बजे चलकर सुबह 8.10 बजे रतलाम होकर तीसरे दिन सुबह 8.20 बजे गाजीपुर सिटी पहुंचेगी। 09042 गाजीपुर सिटी-बांद्रा टर्मिनस 31 जनवरी से गाजीपुर सिटी से हर मंगलवार, रविवार को शाम 7.30 बजे चलकर शाम 5.40 बजे रतलाम होकर सुबह 4.15 बजे बांद्रा टर्मिनस पहुंचेगी।

बांद्रा टर्मिनस-गोरखपुर स्पेशल -09037 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-गोरखपुर स्‍पेशल 29 जनवरी से बांद्रा टर्मिनस से हर मंगलवार, बुधवार, शुक्रवार, रविवार को रात 10 बजे चलकर दूसरे दिन सुबह 7.45 बजे रतलाम होकर तीसरे दिन सुबह 11.25 बजे गोरखपुर पहुंचेगी। वापसी में 09038 गोरखपुर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस ट्रेन 1 फरवरी से गोरखपुर से हर सोमवार, बुधवार, शुक्रवार, शनिवार को शाम 5.15 बजे चलकर दूसरे दिन 5.05 बजे रतलाम होकर तीसरे दिन सुबह 4.05 बजे बांद्रा टर्मिनस पहुंचेगी।

बांद्रा टर्मिनस-मुजफ्फरपुर -09039 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-मुजफ्फरपुर स्‍पेशल 28 जनवरी से बांद्रा टर्मिनस से हर सोमवार, गुरुवार एवं शनिवार को रात 10 बजे चलकर सुबह 7.45 बजे रतलाम होकर तीसरे दिन रात 8.55 बजे मुजफ्फरपुर पहुंचेगी। वापसी में 09040 मुजफ्फरपुर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस स्पेशल 31 जनवरी से मुजफ्फरपुर से हर मंगलवार, गुरुवार, रविवार को रात 7.40 बजे दूसरे दिन शाम 5.05 बजे रतलाम होकर तीसरे दिन 4.05 बजे बांद्रा टर्मिनस पहुंचेगी।

बांद्रा टर्मिनस-लखनऊ जं. स्पेशल -09021 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-लखनऊ स्‍पेशल 30 जनवरी से बांद्रा टर्मिनस से हर शनिवार को दोपहर 12.15 बजे चलकर रात 9.05 बजे रतलाम होकर दूसरे दिन दोपहर 2.20 बजे लखनऊ पहुंचेगी। वापसी में 09022 लखनऊ जंक्‍शन बांद्रा टर्मिनस 31 जनवरी से हर रविवार को शाम 5.50 बजे चलकर दूसरे दिन सुबह 10.30 बजे रतलाम होकर रात 8.55 बजे बांद्रा टर्मिनस पहुंचेगी।

अहमदाबाद-दरभंगा-अहमदाबाद स्पेशल का समय बदलकर यह हुआ

09165 अहमदाबाद-दरभंगा स्पेशल 27 जनवरी से अहमदाबाद से हर बुधवार, शुक्रवार, रविवार को रात 11 बजे चलकर सुबह 4.50 बजे रतलाम होकर तीसरे दिन शाम 6.50 बजे दरभंगा पहुंचेगी। वापसी में 09166 दरभंगा-अहमदाबाद स्‍पेशल 31 जनवरी से दरभंगा से हर सोमवार, बुधवार, शनिवार को सुबह 4.37 बजे चलकर शाम 6.30 बजे रतलाम होकर तीसरे दिन 1.10 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचेगी।

अहमदाबाद-वाराणसी-अहमदाबाद स्‍पेशल -09167 अहमदाबाद-वाराणसी 28 जनवरी से अहमदाबाद से हर सोमवार, मंगलवार, गुरूवार, शनिवार को रात 11 बजे चलकर 4.50 बजे रतलाम होकर तीसरे दिन सुबह 9.45 बजे वाराणसी पहुंचेगी। वापसी में 09168 वाराणसी-अहमदाबाद 31 जनवरी से वाराणसी से हर मंगलवार, गुरूवार, शुक्रवार, रविवार को दोपहर 2.30 बजे चलकर शाम 6.30 बजे रतलाम होकर तीसरे दिन 1.10 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser