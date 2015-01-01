पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब में किसान आंदोलन:दो ट्रेनें निरस्त, चार शाॅर्ट टर्मिनेट करके चलाईं

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
पहले गुर्जर आंदोलन और अब पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन ने रेल यातायात बिगाड़ना शुरू कर दिया है। मंगलवार को रेलवे को चार गाड़ियों को शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट करके चलाना पड़ा। वहीं श्रीमाता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा-डॉ. आबंडेकर नगर-श्रीमाता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा ट्रेन को निरस्त करना पड़ा।

इस गाड़ी को किया निरस्त
18 नवंबर को महू से चलने वाली 02919 डॉ. आंबेडकर नगर-श्रीमाता वैष्‍णोदेवी कटरा एक्‍सप्रेस तथा 20 नवंबर को श्री माता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा से चलने वाली श्री माता वैष्णोदेवी कटर-डाॅ. आंबेडकर नगर एक्सप्रेस नहीं चलेगी।

इन गाड़ियों को शाॅर्ट टर्मिनेट किया
{ मंगलवार को चलने वाली 02903 मुंबई सेंट्रल-अमृतसर स्‍पेशल एक्‍सप्रेस अंबाला स्‍टेशन तक ही जाएगी। इसके आगे अंबाला से अमृतसर तक निरस्त रहेगी। वापसी में 02904 अमृतसर-मुंबई सेंट्रल स्‍पेशल भी मंगलवार और बुधवार को अंबाला से ही चलेगी। अमृतसर से अंबाला के बीच निरस्त रहेगी।
{ मंगलवार को चलने वाली 02925 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर एक्‍सप्रे भी अंबाला स्‍टेशन तक ही जाएगी। अंबाला-अमृतसर के बीच निरस्‍त रहेगी। वापसी में 02926 अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस स्‍पेशल 18 और 19 नवंबर को अंबाला से ही चलेगी। अमृतसर-अंबाला के बीच निरस्त रहेगी।

