सौभाग्यवती भव:सुहाग के लिए उठाई दो साल पीड़ा, ब्रेन हेमरेज की जंग जीता पति

रतलाम37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो साल तक पति की बीमारी में घर-परिवार संभाला
  • आज दोनों पति-पत्नी मिलकर उतार रहे समाज व रिश्तेदारों का कर्ज

पति-पत्नी का अटूट संबंध रहता है। दोनों एक दूसरे के सुख-दुख के साथी रहते हैं। किसी एक पर भी विपत्ति आती है तो दूसरा उस विपत्ति का सामना करता है। इसीलिए कहा जाता है कि पति-पत्नी गृहस्थी के दो पहिये होते हैं। ऐसे में एक पहिया पूरी तरह से कमजोर हो जाए वह भी पुरुष तो महिला को कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। एक ऐसी महिला की कहानी हम करवा चौथ पर दे रहे हैं जिसने अपने पति को मौत के मुंह से निकालने के साथ ही उसे उसके पैर पर खड़ा करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। हम बात कर रहे हैं विनोबा नगर निवासी हेमंत कौशल (42) की। यह इलेक्ट्रिक का काम करते हैं और नेहा कौशल (37) हाउस वाइफ हैं। जुलाई 2018 में हेमंत को ब्रेन हेमरेज हो गया था। रतलाम के बाद, भोपाल, इंदौर व पुन: रतलाम में इनका इलाज हुआ। इस दौरान लगभग डेढ़ से दो माह तक वे कोमा में रहे और 6-7 माह तक उनकी याददाश्त कभी आती और कभी चली जाती थी। पूरा शरीर शिथिल होने के साथ ही लकवा हो गया था। घर की आर्थिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं होने पर नेहा कौशल ने रिश्तेदारों व अन्य से उधार रुपए लेकर पति का इलाज कराने के साथ उनकी सेवा में लगी रही। इलाज में 3 लाख से ज्यादा खर्च हुए थे। आमदनी कुछ नहीं होने पर नेहा ने घर में जाकर काम-काज कर पति के इलाज व बालिका हिमांशी (10) और तनिष्का (7) की पढ़ाई सहित घर के खर्च की जिम्मेदारी उठाई।

पति की हिम्मत जवाब दे गई लेकिन नेहा डटी रही

विकट परिस्थिति में नेहा ने बड़ी हिम्मत के साथ पति की सेवा करती रही। पति के स्वास्थ्य की कामना के लिए कई मंदिरों में प्रार्थना और कठोर व्रत भी किए। लंबी लड़ाई में कई बार हेमंत की हिम्मत भी जवाब दे गई पर नेहा ने हिम्मत रखते हुए उन्हें हौसला दिया और आस्था के साथ पतिव्रत का पालन करते हुए कई कठोर व्रत भी किए। नेहा तपस्या, साधना और हिम्मत के कारण लंबे समय के बाद 2020 आते ही हेमंत कौशल के स्वास्थ्य में सुधार होना शुरू हो गया। अब हेमंत कौशल पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं और अपना इलेक्ट्रिक का काम भी शुरू कर दिया है। दोनों पति-पत्नी संयुक्त रूप से काम करके जो कर्ज लिया था उसे चुकाने में लगे हुए हैं। नेहा ने बताया दो साल में जो करवा चौथ निकली उसमें इतनी उमंग नहीं थी, लेकिन अब पति पूरी तरह से ठीक हो गए हैं। ऐसा महसूस हो रहा है मानो मेरे लिए यह करवा चौथ नई उमंग व उत्साह लेकर आई है।

