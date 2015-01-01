पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हनी ट्रैप:युवक को हनी ट्रैप में फंसाकर 25 लाख मांगे, 7 लाख में सौदा, रुपए देते वक्त दो आरोपी गिरफ्त में आए

रतलाम
  • आरोपियों ने दो और साथियों के साथ ही युवती के नाम बताए

बदनावर और कानवन (धार) के आरोपियों द्वारा सिमलावदा (बिलपांक) के युवक को हनी ट्रैप में फंसाकर 7 लाख रुपए वसूलने का मामला सामने आया है। इंदौर की युवती से दोस्ती करवाकर आरोपियों ने युवक को बुलवाया और बंधक बना लिया था। छोड़ने के लिए 25 लाख रुपए मांगे। 7 लाख रुपए में सौदा हुआ।

रुपए लेने आए दो युवक बैग छीनकर भाग रहे थे। दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर दो पिस्टल तीन कारतूस जब्त किए हैं जाबड़ा (बदनावर) के राजाराम पाटीदार ने धार पुलिस को बताया कि मामा के बेटे सिमलावदा निवासी बंशीलाल पाटीदार ने फोन लगाकर उन्हें जान को खतरा बताते हुए सात लाख लेकर घोड़ा चौपाटी बुलवाया। राजाराम ने पुलिस को जानकारी दी। रुपए लेकर राजाराम के साथ पुलिसकर्मी गया। फोन पर संपर्क किया तो आरोपियों ने रुपए लेकर तुर्क-बगड़ी फाटा मांडू राेड देलमी बुलाया। मौके पर राजाराम और पुलिसकर्मी पहुंचे तो बाइक पर आए दो युवक रुपयों का बैग छीनकर भागने लगे। आसपास छिपे पुलिसकर्मियों ने प्रकाश परमार (35) निवासी ग्राम पालीबडाेदा बदनावर और देवेंद्र सेन (22) निवासी छाेकला को पकड़ लिया। दो पिस्टल व तीन कारतूस जब्त हुए।

इंदौर की युवती से दोस्ती कराई
पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने बताया खंडीगारा (कानवन) निवासी कालू पाजी और जेल रोड बदनावर निवासी हरीश पुरोहित भी साजिश में शामिल है। छोटी ग्वालटोली (इंदौर) की मोनिका की बंशीलाल से दोस्ती करवाई थी। उसे मिलने के लिए बंशीलाल को घोड़ा चौपाटी बुलवाया। उसे घुमाने के लिए मांडू ले गए और आरोपियों ने बंशीलाल को उसकी कार में बंधक बना लिया। रास्ते में ढाबे के सामने बंशीलाल से फोन पर बात करवाई और 25 लाख रुपए मांगे। फिर 7 लाख रुपए में सौदा तय हुआ।

