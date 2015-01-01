पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिनी स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट:ऊंकाला रोड व शास्त्री नगर मेन रोड फोरलेन की तरह चौड़ा होगा

रतलाम33 मिनट पहले
  • प्रोजेक्ट में किए गए ये बदलाव, जवाहर नगर लोहे वाली और शास्त्री नगर पुलिया नई बनेगी
  • अमृत सागर तालाब का सौंदर्यीकरण रद्द क्योंकि झील योजना में शामिल

कछुआ चाल रह रहे मिनी स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट में सोमवार को कई बदलाव किए गए। टू लेन बनाई जा रही ऊंकाला और शास्त्री नगर रोड को अब फोरलेन इतना करीब 10 से 11 मीटर चौड़ाई में सीसी का बनाएंगे। पुरानी हो चुकी जवाहर नगर से जूनियर रेलवे इंस्टिट्यूट तक जाने वाले मार्ग में आने वाली लोहे की पुलिया और शास्त्री नगर पुलिया को नई बनाया जाएगा। झील संरक्षण योजना में मंजूरी मिलने से अमृत सागर तालाब को मिनी स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट से ड्राॅप कर दिया है। सरकारी योजनाओं के प्रचार के लिए दस बड़ी स्मार्ट स्क्रीन भी लगेगी। ये सारे फैसले सोमवार शाम कलेक्ट्रेट में विधायक चेतन्य काश्यप की उपस्थिति में मीटिंग में लिए गए। इसमें मिनी स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के काम की धीमी रफ्तार पर नाराजगी जताते हुए विधायक ने एमपीयूडीसीएल व ठेकेदार कंपनी के इंजीनियरों को तेजी लाने को कहा। कलेक्टर गोपालचंद्र डाड, नगर निगम कमिश्नर सोमनाथ झारिया, प्रोजेक्ट इनचार्ज अमन खंडेलवाल व ठेकेदार कंपनी आर्यवृत्त कंस्ट्रक्शन के इंजीनियर मौजूद रहे।

काम - ऊंकाला रोड-चार चक्की चौक-सेठिया गार्डन-एस्सार पेट्रोल पंप-ईदगाह डायवर्शन रोड

  • लागत - 2.50 करोड़ रुपए
  • अब क्या होगा - रोड 11 से 12 मीटर लगभग फोरलेन इतनी चौड़ी बनेगी। वह भी सीसी की। अभी इसे टू लेन बनाया जाना था।

काम - न्यू रोड से पॉवर हाउस रोड

  • लागत - 1.29 करोड़ रुपए
  • अब क्या होगा - साई मंदिर के पीछे वाले इस पूरे रोड को 7 की जगह 10 से 11 मीटर चौड़ा करके बनाया जाएगा। पांच-पांच फीट की साइडिंग बना दी गई है। पुलिया चौड़ी होगी, सेंट्रल लाइटिंग करेंगे।

काम - कॉन्वेंट स्कूल से तलैया शेरानीपुरा जमातखाना

  • लागत - 1.56 करोड़
  • अब क्या होगा - कॉन्वेंट स्कूल से कालिका माता पुलिया तक सड़क को एंड टू एंड पूरी चौड़ाई में 4 लेन जैसा चौड़ी बनाएंगे। इसके बाद टू लेन (7.5 मीटर) चौड़ा होगा।

काम - सैलाना रोड गुजरात स्वीट्स से रेलवे कॉलोनी रोड

  • लागत - 2.47 करोड़ रुपए
  • अब क्या होगा - जवाहरनगर तिराहा-गांधीनगर-लक्ष्मणपुरा-जूनियर रेलवे इंस्टिट्यूट तक जाने वाली यह सड़क एंड टू एंड चौड़ी होगी। दोनों पुलियाएं नई बनेंगी।

काम - अमृत सागर तालाब सौंदर्यीकरण

  • लागत - लगभग 3.67 करोड़
  • अब क्या होगा - सौंदर्यीकरण मिनी स्मार्ट प्रोजेक्ट में नहीं होगा क्योंकि झील संरक्षण में अलग से 22.84 करोड़ का प्रोजेक्ट मंजूर हो चुका है। हालांकि अमृत सागर बगीचे से मोतीनगर तिराहा तक सुरक्षा दीवार बन चुकी है।

मिनी स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट में ये काम भी होंगे

8 सड़कों को जीर्णोद्धार - उपभोक्ता चार सड़कों के अलावा बाजना बस स्टैंड-अमृतसागर गार्डन-त्रिपोलिया गेट-चांदनीचौक-आबकारी चौराहा (3.71 करोड़), महाराणा प्रताप चौराहा सैलाना बस स्टैंड-लोकेंद्र टॉकीज-कॉलेज चौराहा (1.25 करोड़), कृषि उपज मंडी महू रोड-नया कलेक्टोरेट-फव्वारा चौक (2.45 करोड़), स्टेशन रोड-दिलबहार चौराहा-कालाघोड़ा (1.10 करोड़)।
चौराहों का विकास - करीब 1.23 करोड़ से कालाघोड़ा, बाजना बस स्टैंड, नगर निगम, अलकापुरी 80 फीट, डीआरएम ऑफिस, फव्वारा चौक, दिलबहार सौंदर्यीकरण।
पुलिया सुधार – 35.37 लाख से शहर की प्रमुख सड़कों की चार पुलियाओं का चौड़ीकरण व अन्य कार्य।

मार्च 2021 तक पूरे करना हैं सारे काम
ठेकेदार कंपनी को प्रोजेक्ट के सारे काम मार्च 2021 तक पूरे करना होंगे। पहले मप्र अरबन डेवलपमेंट कंपनी लिमिटेड (एमपीयूडीसीएल) ने 18 माह का समय दिया था। डेढ़ साल में ठेकेदार कंपनी सिर्फ चार काम ही चालू कर पाई। लॉकडाउन के बाद अगस्त में एमपीयूडीसीएल ने ठेकेदार कंपनी की समय सीमा 9 माह बढ़ा दी है।

सुविधा और परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए उनमें कुछ संशोधन किए गए हैं। अमृत सागर तालाब का सौंदर्यीकरण झील संरक्षण योजना में होना है। इससे बचने वाली राशि का उपयोग सड़क व पुलियाओं के चौड़ीकरण पर होगा।
चेतन्य काश्यप, विधायक

