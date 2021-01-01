पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ratlam
  • Villagers Started Resorting To Private Tubewells After Cutting The Electricity Connection Of Panchayats

जलसंकट:पंचायतों के बिजली कनेक्शन काटने से अब निजी ट्यूबवेल का सहारा लेने लगे ग्रामीण

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पानी के लिए इधर-उधर भटक रहे हैं, ठंड में ही हुआ जलसंकट

नल जल योजना के तहत लगी मोटरें व पंचायत के बिजली कनेक्शन काटे जाने से पानी को लेकर ग्रामीण परेशान हो रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों को खेतों पर चल रहे निजी ट्यूबवेलों से पानी भरकर लाना पड़ा रहा है। बकाया राशि लाखों में होने के कारण पंचायत के पास इतनी राशि भी नहीं है कि वे बिजली विभाग में जमा करवा दें। कब तक इस समस्या से ग्रामीणों को जूझना पड़ सकता है इसका जवाब किसी के पास नहीं है।
16 लाख से ज्यादा का बिल बाकी : प्रीतमनगर | पंचायत का 16 लाख से ज्यादा रुपए का बिल बकाया है। बिजली कटने से पेयजल के लिए ग्रामीण इधर-उधर आसपास निजी नलकूपों से पेयजल आपूर्ति करने को मजबूर हो गए हैं। ग्राम प्रधान रामसिंह मुनिया ने बताया कि सालों से पंचायतों के बिजली बिल की राशि पीएचई विभाग सीधे ही जमा करता आ रहा है। अब अचानक एकमुस्त इतनी बड़ी राशि का बिल आ गया है। ग्राम पंचायत के पास इतनी राशि नहीं है जो जमा कर सके। पीएचई विभाग की जवाबदारी है कि बिल वे जमा कराएं।

13 लाख से ज्यादा का बिल बाकी

मथुरी | हरथली पंचायत का 13 लाख से ज्यादा का बिजली का बिल बकाया है। बिजली विभाग द्वारा बिजली काटी जाने से हरथली पंचायत से जुड़े सभी गांवों में नलजल योजना के तहत ट्यूबवेल कनेक्शनों व पंचायत की बिजली काट दी गई है। पंचायत सचिव शंकरलाल भाभर ने बताया बिजली विभाग द्वारा दिए गए बिल में स्ट्रीट लाइट का बिल भी है, लेकिन स्ट्रीट लाइट बिजली खंभों पर ही नहीं है। पूर्व उपसरपंच जगदीश मोरी, अंबाराम ओहरी, राजेश भूरिया ने बताया पिछले 5 दिनों से खेतों से पानी लाना पड़ रहा है। बहुत परेशानी हो रही है।

ग्राम पंचायत ही बिजली बिल की राशि भरे
^पहले यह व्यवस्था थी की पीएचई मंत्रालय पूरे प्रदेश की पंचायतों के बिजली बिल की राशि भोपाल से ही सीधे बिजली विभाग को जमा करा देता था। अब शासन ने यह व्यवस्था बदली है। पंचायत ही बिजली बिल की राशि जमा करे।
सुनील मईड़ा, एसडीओ पीएचई

बिल जमा होने के बाद ही कनेक्शन जोड़ेंगे

​​​​​​​^अब व्यवस्था में परिवर्तन हो गया है। नल-जल योजना वाटर वर्क्स, पंचायत के बिलों की राशि का भुगतान पंचायत को ही करना है। जिन पंचायतों के बिल बकाया है उन सभी के कनेक्शन काट दिए गए हैं। राशि जमा होने पर कनेक्शन जोड दिए जाएंगे। अगर आदेश में कुछ बदलाव आता है तो उसके अनुसार कार्य किया जाएगा।
जयपालसिंह ठाकुर, ग्रामीण डीई एमपीईबी​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

