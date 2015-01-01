पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ratlam
  • Voting In Two Booths In Dahod Workshop, Will Run For 12 Hours Tomorrow, Campaigning Stopped On Tuesday Evening

जेसी बैंक चुनाव:दाहोद वर्कशॉप में अब दो बूथ पर मतदान, कल 12 घंटे चलेगा, मंगलवार शाम प्रचार थमा

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
रेलवे कॉलोनी स्थित जेसी बैंक के दो (महिला व पुरुष) डायरेक्टर के चुनाव के लिए 26 नवंबर को सुबह 7 से शाम 7 बजे तक 12 घंटे मतदान होगा। इसके 48 घंटे पहले मंगलवार शाम 7 बजे चुनाव प्रचार थम गया है। इधर कार्मिक विभाग ने मंडल में बूथ संख्या बढ़ाकर 34 कर दी है। पहले 33 बूथ थे, लेकिन सीडब्ल्यूएम दाहोद वर्कशॉप के बूथ पर 1568 मतदाता थे। समय पर मतदान कराने के लिए इसके दो टुकड़े कर दाहोद वर्कशॉप में दो बूथ बना दिए गए हैं। वोटरों को भी बराबर बांट दिया गया है। मंगलवार को चुनाव मैदान में उतरे सभी 14 उम्मीदवारों ने जमकर जनसंपर्क किया।

वेरेएयू : अंतिम दिन चुनाव चिह्न की जानकारी दी
वेस्टर्न रेलवे एम्पलाइज यूनियन के प्रत्याशी सुनील चतुर्वेदी और रंजीता वैष्णव मंगलवार को मंडल मुख्यालय के डीजल शेड, सेक्शन इंजीनियर, दूरसंचार, टीआरडी डिपो सहित अन्य शाखाओं में पहुंचे। इस दौरान समर्थन मांगने के साथ ही पम्फ्लेट देकर चुनाव चिह्न और बैलेट पेपर में क्रम संख्या के बारे में बताया ताकि सही वोट मिल सकें। मीडिया प्रभारी अशोक तिवारी ने बताया कि मंडल मंत्री मनोहर बारठ, सहायक मंडल मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह सोलंकी, हरीश चांदवानी आदि साथ रहे।

वेरेमसं : दाहोद वर्कशॉप के कर्मचारियों से मिले
सबसे ज्यादा वोटर होने के कारण वेस्टर्न रेलवे मजदूर संघ ने मंगलवार को पूरा दिन दाहोद वर्कशॉप में जोर लगाया। प्रत्याशी नीलम कौर और वाजिद खान के साथ मंडल मंत्री बीके गर्ग वर्कशॉप की हर शाखा तक पहुंचकर कर्मचारियों से मिले। इस दौरान भविष्य में कर्मचारी के हित में किए जाने वाले कार्यों के बारे में जानकारी दी। सहायक मंडल मंत्री दीपक भारद्वाज, प्रवक्ता गौरव दुबे, हिमांशु पेटारे, अरविंद शर्मा, मोहित टांक, जयपाल सिंह, साजिद खान सहित अन्य साथ रहे।

