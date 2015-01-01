पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

12 ने मौके पर ही लिए कनेक्शन:बिना कनेक्शन सिंचाई, बिजली कंपनी ने तार, मोटर और स्टार्टर जब्त किए

रतलाम
  
बगैर कनेक्शन के मोटर चलाने पर बिजली के तार जब्त कर बिजली कंपनी की टीम।

बगैर अस्थायी कनेक्शन के फसलों की सिंचाई करने वालों के खिलाफ बिजली कंपनी का जांच अभियान जारी है। कंपनी की टीम ने मंगलवार को बाजना, शिवपुर, धराड़, धामनोद, सैलाना सहित अन्य स्थानों पर खेतों पर पहुंच जांच की।

इस पर 37 स्थानों पर बगैर अस्थायी कनेक्शन के लिए सिंचाई होते हुए मिली। इस पर टीम ने स्टार्टर, मोटर के साथ तार जब्ती में लिए। 12 लोगों ने मौके पर ही कनेक्शन ले लिए। इस पर जब्ती में लिए मोटर, तार वापस लौटा दिए। जिन्होंने राशि जमा नहीं कराई उनकी मोटर, तार जब्ती में लिए हैं। अब कंपनी इन पर जुर्माना करेगी।

बिजली कंपनी के डीई ग्रामीण जयपाल ठाकुर ने बताया कि विधिवत अस्थायी कनेक्शन ना लेकर अवैध कनेक्शन से सिंचाई करने वालों के खिलाफ हम जांच अभियान चला रहे हैं। इसके लिए अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में टीमें बनाई हैं जो खेतों पर जांच कर रही है। अभियान में 37 स्थान पर अवैध कनेक्शन मिले हैं। जिन्होंने मौके पर राशि जमा करा दी उन्हें कनेक्शन जारी कर जब्त सामग्री को वापस कर दिया।

जिन्होंने जमा नहीं कराई उनके तार, स्टार्टर और मोटर जब्त किए हैं। अब संबंधितों से हम पेनल्टी वसूलेंगे। बिजली का अस्थायी कनेक्शन लेने में फायदा है क्योंकि एक बार केस बनने के बाद फिर पेनल्टी सहित कनेक्शन जारी किया जाता है। 3 एचपी के कनेक्शन की दर 6,097 रुपए है। केस बनने के बाद 12,653 रुपए लिए जाते हैं।

वहीं 5 एचपी के कनेक्शन के 10,025 रुपए हैं जबकि केस बनने के 20,955 रुपए, 8 एचपी के 15,918 रुपए केस बनने के बाद 33,405 रुपए और 10 एचपी के कनेक्शन के 19,845 रुपए हैं जबकि केस बनने के बाद 41,700 रुपए लिए जाते हैं। इससे किसान विधिवत कनेक्शन लेकर ही सिंचाई करें।

