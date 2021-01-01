पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महादेव मंदिर:एक जैसी वेशभूषा पहने शामिल होंगी महिलाएं

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
नित्यानंद आश्रम के संतश्री नर्मदानंद जी द्वादश ज्योतिर्लिंगों की राष्ट्रधर्म यात्रा पूरी कर शहर में 5 फरवरी को प्रवेश कर रहे हैं। सिविक सेंटर स्थित श्री काशी विश्वनाथ महादेव मंदिर से सनातन ध्वज यात्रा निकलेगी। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु शामिल होने के साथ ही बैंड, बग्घी, ऊंट, घोड़े भी शामिल रहेंगे। यात्रा को लेकर तैयारियां अंतिम दौर में चल रही है। जगह-जगह यात्रा के स्वागत के लिए मंच बनाए जाएंगे। यात्रा में शामिल होने वाली महिलाएं एक जैसी वेशभूषा पहने हुए रहेंगी। पर्यावरण के साथ धर्म, संस्कृति, गोवंश की रक्षा को लेकर समाजजन में जागृति पैदा करने के उद्देश्य को लेकर संतश्री नर्मदानंद जी ने 29 सितंबर 2019 को 12 कलश में गंगोत्री का जल भरने के बाद पदयात्रा का श्रीगणेश किया था। 12000 किमी की यात्रा पूरी 27 जनवरी को ओंकारेश्वर में पदयात्रा का विश्राम हुआ था। द्वादश ज्योतिर्लिंगों की यात्रा पूर्ण कर पहली बार संतश्री 5 फरवरी को शहर में आ रहे हैं। इसको लेकर सभी धार्मिक संगठन, संस्थाएं, समाजजन यात्रा की तैयारियों में लगे हुए हैं। यात्रा में शामिल होने के लिए सभी धर्मगुरुओं, समाजजनों व सभी संस्थाओं को निमंत्रण दिया जा चुका है।

5 फरवरी को सुबह 10 बजे शुरू होगी यात्रा, जगह-जगह मंच लगाकर किया जाएगा स्वागत

संतश्री 4 फरवरी की रात को सालाखेड़ी क्षेत्र में आकर विश्राम करेंगे। 5 फरवरी की सुबह 10 श्री काशी विश्वनाथ महादेव मंदिर से सनातन ध्वजा यात्रा शुरू होगी। यात्रा में 6 बैंड शामिल होंगे जो सुमधुर भजनों की प्रस्तुति देते हुए चलेंगे। 6 बग्घियां रहेंगी इसमें आश्रम से जुड़े हुए सभी गुरुओं का चित्र रहेगा। एक बग्घी में संतश्री विराजित रहेंगे। 4 ऊंट, 11 घोड़े शामिल रहेंगे। महिलाएं एक ही वेशभूषा पहने हुए शामिल होकर धर्मध्वजा हाथ में लिए चलेंगी। यात्रा में शामिल महिलाएं, पुरुष व बच्चे धर्म की जय जयकार करते हुए धर्मध्वजा लेकर चलेंगे। जगह-जगह मंच बनाकर यात्रा का स्वागत किया जाएगा। आयोजन समिति के अध्यक्ष सुभाष सोनी और स्वागताध्यक्ष अनिल झालानी ने बताया कि यात्रा श्री काशी विश्वनाथ महादेव मंदिर से शुरू होकर लोकेंद्र टॉकिज चौराहा, शहर सराय, धानमंडी, नाहरपुरा, डालूमोदी बाजार, माणक चौक, घास बाजार, चौमुखी पुल, चांदनी चौक, बाजना बस स्टैंड, सागोद रोड होते चंपा विहार में संतश्री का सम्मान किया जाएगा। इसके बाद प्रसादी होगी।

