सीवरेज:काम पूरा, कस्तूरबा नगर में होने लगी मरम्मत

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
सीवरेज की मुख्य लाइन डालने के लिए तीन माह से चल रही कस्तूरबा नगर मुख्य मार्ग की खुदाई बंद हो गई है। गुरुवार से सीवरेज ठेकेदार ने मरम्मत शुरू कर दी। डामरीकरण शुरू होने से दुकानदार और रहवासियों ने राहत की सांस ली है। खेतलपुर सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट जाने वाली मुख्य लाइन डालने के लिए अगस्त में खुदाई प्रारंभ हुई थी। 12 से 15 फीट गहराई से खुदाई करने और रीस्टोरेशन ठीक से नहीं होने के कारण काफी परेशानी आई। पांच से सात बार ट्रक फंस गए तो कई बार पानी की लाइन फूट गई। यातायात के साथ-साथ पेयजल व्यवस्था भी गड़बड़ा गई थी। पूर्व पार्षद पवन सोमानी ने बताया कस्तूरबा नगर मुख्य मार्ग पर सीवरेज कंपनी द्वारा पानी की पाइप लाइन के बड़े लीकेज 3 से 5 स्थानों पर ठीक नही करते हुए डामरीकरण का कार्य आज से शुरू कर दिया है। इससे परेशानी होगी क्योंकि फीर से भारी वाहन निकलेंगे तो लीकेज बड़े हो जाएंगे।

