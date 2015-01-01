पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:देश छह माह से अनलॉक, विक्रम सीमेंट कर्मचारियों के 200 परिवार 8 महीने से स्टाफ कॉलोनी में लॉक

पिपलियामंडी4 घंटे पहले
विक्रम सीमेंट की खोर स्थित इस स्टॉफ कॉलोनी के लोग बंद है घरों में।
  • जावद एसडीएम ने फैक्टरी प्रबंधक को बुलाया, आज स्टाफ कॉलोनी जाकर रहवासियों से करेंगे चर्चा
  • कॉलोनी के लोगों ने मंत्री व प्रशासन तक पहुंचाई अपनी पीड़ा, एसडीएम ने प्रबंधक को थमाया नोटिस, मांगा जवाब

(अभिषेक शर्मा) कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण 22 मार्च को जनता कर्फ्यू के साथ ही देश में लॉकडाउन लागू हो गया था। दो महीने तक सबकुछ लॉक रहा। स्थिति में सुधार हुआ तो 1 जून को पहला अनलॉक शुरू हुआ। नवंबर में अनलॉक 6 चल रहा है लेकिन जावद के खोर स्थित विक्रम सीमेंट की स्टाफ कॉलोनी में प्रबंधक के फरमान से 200 से अधिक परिवार के करीब एक हजार लोग आठ माह बाद भी लॉकडाउन का सामना कर रहे हैं। इन्हें कॉलोनी के गेट से बाहर जाने की इजाजत नहीं मिल रही है।

प्रबंधक द्वारा किए जा रहे मानव जीवन के हनन की शिकायत कैबिनेट मंत्री व प्रशासन के पास पहुंची। एसडीएम ने नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है। इसके बाद प्रशासन कार्रवाई कर सकता है। इसी तरह सीआरपीएफ कैंपस में रहने वाले जवान व उनके परिवाराें को भी परिसर से बाहर जाने की छूट नहीं है। ये लोग भी कैंपस में ही बंद हैं। अनलॉक के बाद शासन- प्रशासन ने समय-समय पर गाइडलाइन जारी कर बाजार खोलने की इजाजत दे दी। त्योहार व शादी समारोह के लिए लोग खरीदी कर रहे हैं। किसी भी जगह सख्ती नहीं है। अक्टूबर व नवंबर में संक्रमण की रफ्तार कम रही लेकिन जिले की सबसे बड़ी सीमेंट फैक्टरी के कर्मचारी व उनके परिवार आठ महीने बाद भी लॉकडाउन का सामना कर रहे हैं।

प्रबंधक द्वारा सुरक्षा का कारण बताकर कॉलोनी से किसी को बाहर नहीं निकलने दिया जा रहा है। ऐसे में लोग जावद, नीमच सहित अन्य शहरों में अपने परिवार, रिश्तेदार, मित्रों के यहां मिलने तक नहीं जा सकते। जो बाहर जाने की अनुमति मांगते हैं उन्हें संक्रमण का डर बताकर इजाजत नहीं दी जाती। आठ माह से परिवार के लोग कॉलोनी के फ्लैट में ही हैं। कर्मचारियों ने नाम नहीं छापने के शर्त पर बताया कि परिवार के लोगों का जीवन एक जेल की तरह हो गया है। प्रबंधक किसी की सुनने को तैयार नहीं है। कई परिवार अपने रिश्तेदारों के यहां गमी या खुशी के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने तक नहीं जा सके हैं। को-ऑपरेटिव से मिलता सामान- कॉलोनी के 200 परिवार को राशन, किराना, सब्जी व अन्य सामान खरीदी के लिए गेट से बाहर जाने की अनुमति नहीं है। प्रबंधक द्वारा यहीं पर को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी के माध्यम से लोगों को सामग्री उपलब्ध कराई जाती है। दूध विक्रेताओं को भी अंदर जाने की अनुमति नहीं है। पैक दूध ही लोगों को सप्लाई किया जाता है।

8 माह से बच्चे खेलने तक नहीं जा सके
कॉलोनी में परिवार के छोटे बच्चे भी आठ माह से घर व कॉलोनी में ही रहने को मजबूर हैं। इन्हें खेल मैदान में प्रैक्टिस करने की अनुमति नहीं है। कई परिवार के बच्चों के व्यवहार में बदलाव आ गया है। इसके कारण परिजन भी चिंतित हैं। कई बच्चे चिड़चिड़े हो गए, गुस्सा करने लगे।

अभी नियम बदले हुए हैं, जांच नहीं हो सकती फैक्टरी प्रबंधन द्वारा कॉलोनी के मुख्य गेट के पास ही अस्पताल की सुविधा भी दे रखी है। जहां गांव के लोगों को भी इलाज करवाने की अनुमति है। कोरोना काल के बाद बाहर के मरीजों को इसका लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। सोमवार को भास्कर संवाददाता ने मरीज बनकर अस्पताल में फोन लगाकर स्वास्थ्य चेकअप करवाने का कहा। वहां के कर्मचारी ने जवाब दिया अभी यहां नियम बदले हुए हैं। इस कारण बाहर के व्यक्ति का इलाज या जांच नहीं हो सकती।

सिर्फ कर्मचारियों को फैक्टरी जाने दे रहे
स्टाफ कॉलोनी में रहने वाले कर्मचारियों को ही गेट से बाहर निकलने तथा फैक्टरी जाने की अनुमति मिलती है। करीब 200 कर्मचारी रोज फैक्टरी व कॉलोनी में आवागमन करते हैं। इसके अलावा किसी को बाहर जाने की अनुमति नहीं है। जो कर्मचारी जावद, नीमच या आसपास के गांव से फैक्टरी में काम करते हैं उन्हें भी कॉलोनी में रहने को मजबूर किया जा रहा है।

सीआरपीएफ कैंपस में भी अनुमति नहीं
सीआरपीएफ के डीआईजी आरएस रावत ने कहा कि संक्रमण का खतरा अभी बना हुआ है। इस कारण कैंपस की कॉलोनियों में रहने वाले परिवार को कैंपस से बाहर जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी गई है। कारण बताने के बाद ही बाहर जाने दे रहे हैं। वापस लौटने पर गेट पर ही थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग व जांच करने के बाद ही प्रवेश दिया जाता है। स्थिति सामान्य होने के बाद सभी को आवागमन की अनुमति दी जाएगी।

सुरक्षा का दावा फिर भी मरीज मिल रहे- कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए प्रबंधन द्वारा स्टाफ कॉलोनी को लॉक कर रखा है। इसके बावजूद यहां से मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। पिछले चार दिन में तीन नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

इस तरह की शिकायत मिलने पर प्रबंधन को नोटिस भेजकर जवाब मांगा है। मैं स्वयं निरीक्षण कर स्टाफ कॉलोनी के रहवासियों से चर्चा करूंगा। उनकी समस्या का निराकरण किया जाएगा। सुरक्षा के लिए प्रयास कर सकते हैं लेकिन आवागमन बंद करना गलत है।
राजेंद्रसिंह, एसडीएम- जावद

स्टाफ कॉलोनी से रोज करीब 150 लोग आवागमन कर रहे हैं। एसडीएम की तरफ से पत्र आया है। उसका जवाब लिखित में भेज रहे हैं। रहवासियों को कॉलोनी से बाहर नहीं निकलने देने के संबंध में भ्रामक जानकारी बाहर दी जा रही है। इसकी भी जांच कराएंगे। आवागमन करने वालों को जांच के बाद ही प्रवेश देते हैं।
रुचिर मेहता, मानव संसाधन प्रमुख, विक्रम सीमेंट, खोर

इस तरह की शिकायतें मुझे मिली है। कलेक्टर को इस संबंध में जांच करने के निर्देश दिए थे। उनके द्वारा प्रबंधन को नोटिस भेजा है। अगर मानव अधिकार का हनन हो रहा है तो जांच के बाद जो रिपोर्ट मिलेगी उसके आधार पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए कहा है।
ओमप्रकाश सखलेचा, विधायक व कैबिनेट मंत्री- जावद

