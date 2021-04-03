पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:प्रीमियम राशि खाते से कटने के बाद भी नहीं मिल पाया कोई लाभ

पिपलियामंडी3 घंटे पहले
  • किसानों ने कलेक्टर से की शिकायत, निराकरण की गुहार

प्रीमियम राशि बैंक खाते से कटने के बाद भी किसानों को बीमा नही मिला। उन्होंने इसकी शिकायत जिला कलेक्टर से की।

कित्तुखेड़ी (नारायणगढ़) निवासी हरिसिंह सिसौदिया व भंवरसिंह सिसौदिया ने बताया कि खाता पिपलियामंडी कृषि मंडी के सामने स्थित आईसीआईसीआई बैंक में है। हरिसिंह ने बताया कि किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड के खाता नंबर 381351000094 में से 2019 की बीमा प्रीमियम राशि कटी हुई है। इसी तरह भंवरसिंह सिसौदिया ने बताया उनके क्रेडिट कार्ड खाता नंबर 381351000164 में से भी 2019 की बीमा प्रीमियम राशि कटी हुई है।

अधिकतर किसानों की बीमा प्रीमियम राशि खातों में आ चुकी है लेकिन हमारे खाते में अभी तक बीमा राशि जमा नही हुई है। आईसीआईसीआई बैंक पिपलिया में भी हमने कई बार चक्कर काटे, बैंक ने तीन बार आधार कार्ड की फोटोकाॅपी हमने से ली। हमने 181 पर भी 8 दिसंबर 2020 को शिकायत दर्ज करा दी थी लेकिन कोई निराकरण नहीं हुआ। हर बार गोलमोल जवाब दिया जाता है कि आपके खाते में राशि आ जाएगी।

नाम गलत होने से अटकी राशि
आईसीआईसीआई बैंक पिपलिया शाखा प्रबंधक आदित्य माहेश्वरी का कहना है कि प्रीमियम किसान के बैंक खाते से कट चुका है, बीमा राशि नहीं मिली यह जिम्मेदारी रिलायंस बीमा कंपनी की है। आधार कार्ड में दर्ज नाम खाते से मैच नहीं होने से कई किसानों की बीमा राशि नहीं मिली है, इसकी जानकारी वरिष्ठ कार्यालय को भिजवा दी है।

