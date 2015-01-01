पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चालान कटे:तेज गति से वाहन चलाने वाले 10 नाबालिगों के बनाए चालान

पिपलौदाएक घंटा पहले
  • 24 लोगों पर कार्रवाई कर 8250 रुपए वसूले

पुलिस ने सोमवार को नाबालिगों द्वारा वाहन चलाने पर कार्रवाई की। इसमें 24 लोगों में से 10 नाबालिग बच्चे थे। सोमवार को हुई कार्रवाई में पुलिस ने 10 नाबालिगों को वाहन सहित पकड़ा और थाने पर भिजवाया। जहां उनके परिजनों को बुलवाकर चालानी कार्रवाई के साथ ही उन्हें बच्चों को वाहन नहीं देने की समझाइश दी। इस कार्रवाई में पुलिस ने कुल 24 लोगों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए 8250 रुपए चालानी राशि वसूली। टीआई आईपीएस विनोद कुमार मीणा ने बल के साथ नाका नंबर एक पर वाहन चेकिंग पाॅइंट लगाया। यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों के लाइसेंस, गाड़ी के कागज, बीमा सहित अन्य दस्तावेज चेक किए। 10 बच्चों के परिजन सहित 24 लोगों पर कार्रवाई की गई। नगर भ्रमण कर 2 दिन पहले नगर में डाली गई चूने के लिए के बाहर खड़े वाहनों के मालिकों पर भी कार्रवाई की गई। इस दौरान उन्होंने दुकान संचालकों से कहा कि आपके यहां आने वाले ग्राहकों को यह हिदायत दें कि प्रशासन के द्वारा डाली गई चूने की लाइन के बाहर वाहन खड़े ना करें।

