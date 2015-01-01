पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पिपलौदा:जिस दुकान से चुराया था हैंड फ्री वहीं पहुंचे नाबालिग, दुकानदार ने पकड़वाया

पिपलौदा3 घंटे पहले
  • शातिराना ढंग से चोरी, बिना ताला तोड़े छत के रास्ते लगा रहे थे सेंध

कक्षा 9वीं में पढ़ने वाले दो नाबालिगों ने यहां एक मोबाइल दुकान को दो बार निशाना बनाया। शुक्रवार को ये नाबालिग चोरी किए हैंड फ्री के साथ इसी दुकान पर पहुंच गए तो संचालक ने पुलिस से पकड़वा दिया।

शहर के मध्य बालाजी मोबाइल की दुकान पर उन्होंने 7 व 8 दिसंबर को मोबाइल फोन, हैंड फ्री व मेमोरी कार्ड चुराए थे। वहीं दुकान के सामने से एक साइकिल भी चोरी की। दुकान की छत की दीवार में सेंध लगाकर व छत की प्लाई हटाकर चोरी की। दो दिन में शटर का ताला टूटे बिना सामान चोरी होने पर दुकान संचालक भी परेशान था। इस पर उन्होंने क्षेत्र में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज को खंगाला तो रात 2 बजे के लगभग दो नाबालिग लाल रंग की साइकिल से नजर आए। वहीं नाबालिग शुक्रवार को उक्त दुकान पर पहुंचे। जहां दुकान संचालक हरीश प्रजापत ने उन्हें पहचानते हुए उनके पास दिखे हैंड फ्री के बारे में पूछ लिया।

इस पर उन्होंने इधर -उधर की दुकान से खरीदना बताया। उनकी घबराहट देखने पर दुकान संचालक ने पुलिस को जानकारी दे दी। जानकारी मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने उन्हें पकड़ा। इस पर उन्होंने चोरी कबूली। कुल 12 हजार रुपए का सामान चोरी हुआ था। साथ ही उक्त दुकान के सामने निवास करने वाले कैलाश नांदेचा के यहां से भी साइकिल चोरी हुई थी, जिसे भी उनके द्वारा चोरी करना कबूल किया।

बाल सुधार गृह भेजा है
दो नाबालिग बच्चे हैं, जो नगर के 8 किमी दूर रहते हैं। उनके द्वारा विधि विरुद्ध काम किया है। चोरी जब्त किया गया है। दोनों को बाल सुधार गृह भेजा जा रहा है।
विनोद मीणा, टीआई आईपीएस विनोद मीणा

