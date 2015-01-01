पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:जिले का पहला हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर प्रीतमनगर में 15 से खुलेगा

प्रीतमनगरएक घंटा पहले
प्रीतमनगर। यहां पर आयुष्मान योजना के तहत हेल्ड एंड वेलनेस सेंटर खोला जा रहा है।
  • मरीजों को योगा के साथ ही बेहतर इलाज की सुविधा दी जाएगी

जिले में पहला हेल्थ एंड वेलेनस सेंटर गांव में खुलने वाला है। इसमें सामान्य बीमारी के साथ ब्लड प्रेशर व डायबिटीज के साथ अन्य बीमारियों का भी समय-समय पर इलाज किया जाएगा। मरीजों को योगा कराने के साथ ही बेहतर इलाज की सुविधा भी मिलेगी।

जन आरोग्य प्रधानमंत्री आयुष्मान योजना के तहत आयुर्वेद विभाग द्वारा रतलाम जिले में गांव में पहला हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर 15 दिसंबर से शुरू होना वाला है। यहां आवश्यक जीवनरक्षक दवाइयां भी उपलब्ध कराई जाएंगी। यहां आने वाले मरीजों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए उच्च चिकित्सा संस्थानों में भी भेजा जाएगा। वर्तमान में यहां आयुर्वेदिक औषधालय हैं, उसके बाद भी यहां वेलनेस सेंटर खोला जाएगा।

चार और हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर खोले जाएंगे, सामान्य बीमारियों के लिए दूर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा
जन आरोग्य प्रधानमंत्री आयुष्मान भारत योजन के तहत आयुर्वेद विभाग द्वारा जिले के चार हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर खोलने की तैयारी में है। प्रीतमनगर के बाद सेमलिया, कसारी और केरवास में सेंटर चालू होंगे। मरीजों को सामान्य बीमारियों के इलाज के लिए दूरदराज नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। उन्हें आस-पास में बेहतर इलाज की सुविधा मिल सकेगी।

फैमिली फोल्डर तैयार होगा - जिला आयुर्वेदिक अधीक्षक डॉ. प्रमिला चौहान ने बताया कि जिले के जिन स्थानों पर हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर खोले जाएंगे। उन सेंटरों में उसके पोषक क्षेत्र के परिवार का फैमिली फोल्डर तैयार किया जाएगा। साथ ही 30 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों का सी बैक फाॅर्म भरवाया जाएगा। इस फोल्डर में सभी परिवार के सदस्यों की बारे में पूर्ण विवरण भरना है। सी-बैक फॉर्म भरते समय काउंसिलिंग की जाएगी। उसमें उनके खान-पान, रहन-सहन तथा जीवन स्तर के बारे में जानकारी होगी।

एक कम्पाउंडर व 3 कर्मी
जिले का पहला ऐसा गांव प्रीतमनगर होगा जहां हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर शुरू होगा। वर्तमान में यहां एक कम्पाउंडर 3 कर्मचारी हैं। लगभग 4 हजार की आबादी वाला गांव है। इसके आसपास भील खेड़ी, झरखेड़ी रत्तागिरी, सरवड़, कुडीपाड़ा सहित आसपास 15 से ज्यादा मजरे लगते हैं। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता गोविंदराम गोयल ने बताया कि हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर प्रीतमनगर में खुलना गांव के लिए एक बड़ी उपलब्धि है।

