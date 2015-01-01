पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो पक्षों में मारपीट:पड़ोसी ने दरवाजे से निकली नाली को पत्थरों से बंद किया, 16 लाेग घायल

बड़ामलहराएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • भगवां थाना के कंचना गांव का मामला, दोनों पक्षों पर केस दर्ज

भगवां थाना क्षेत्र की पुलिस चौकी घुवारा के ग्राम कंचना में दरवाजे से निकली नाली के गंदे पानी की निकासी को बंद कर देने पर विवाद होने पर दो पक्ष में जमकर लाठियां चलीं। इस विवाद में दोनों पक्ष के 16 लोग घायल हो गए।

बड़ामलहरा अस्पताल में मेडिकल परीक्षण कराने आए ग्राम कंचना के धनी सिंह पिता नन्हे राजा घोषी 45 वर्ष ने बताया कि उसके घर के दरवाजे से निकली नाली का पानी पड़ोस में रहने वाले स्वामी सिंह ने पत्थर डाल कर रोक दिया है। नाली का पानी बंद हो जाने से घर के गंदे पानी की निकासी बंद हो गई। जब हमने स्वामी सिंह से ऐसा करने से रोका तो वह विवाद करने लगा।

विवाद बढ़ने पर दोनों ओर से लाठी, डंडे, कुल्हाड़ी व बल्लम लेकर लोग आ गए। दोनों ओर से जमकर लाठियां, डंडे, कुल्हाड़ी व बल्लम चले। काफी देर तक हुए संघर्ष में दोनों पक्ष के 16 लोग घायल हो गए। सूचना मिलने पर थाना प्रभारी व चौकी प्रभारी पुलिस बल के साथ कंचना पहुंचे। सभी घायलों को बड़ामलहरा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

थाना प्रभारी पंकज मिश्रा ने बताया कि दोनों पक्ष पर विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है, मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं।

दोनों पक्ष के यह लोग हुए घायल

इस विवाद में एक पक्ष के प्रतिपाल सिंह पिता नन्ने राजा 50 वर्ष, नेहा पति राजेंद्र सिंह 25 वर्ष, दुकन पिता करन सिंह 51 वर्ष, प्रभा पति धनी सिंह 40 वर्ष, राजेंद्र पिता धनी सिंह 34 वर्ष, नरेंद्र पिता धनी सिंह 30 वर्ष घायल हुए।

वहीं दूसरे पक्ष के मिलन पिता मंगल सिंह 30 वर्ष, बलवान पिता मंगल सिंह 28 वर्ष, लखन पिता पर्वत सिंह 28 वर्ष, सोहित पिता भान सिंह 15 वर्ष, पर्वत पिता खलक सिंह, मोहित पिता भान सिंह 18 वर्ष, मीना पति राम मिलन 28 वर्ष, लक्ष्मी पति मंगल सिंह सहित 16 लोग घायल हो गए।

