पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उपचुनाव का बहिष्कार:7 गांवों में लोगों ने किया बहिष्कार का ऐलान, बड़ी मशक्कत के बाद माने

बड़ामलहरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बड़ामलहरा उपचुनाव के ऐलान के साथ ही ग्रामीण इलाकों में मतदाता रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं जैसे नारों के साथ अपनी मांगों को बुलंद कर रहे थे। इसका असर मतदान के दिन भी स्पष्ट दिखाई दिया। क्षेत्र के 7 गांवों में ग्रामीणों ने सुबह से मतदान के बहिष्कार का ऐलान किया।

इनमें से 3 गांवों में तो दोपहर बाद लोग वोट डालने के लिए पहुंचे। भगवां क्षेत्र के बांकपुरा गांव में तो लोगकलेक्टर के पहुंचने के बाद ही दोपहर 2:30 बजे वोटिंग के लिए तैयार हुए।

मतदान की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के साथ ही 7 गांवों में लाेगाें ने अलग- अलग कारणों के चलते मतदान के बहिष्कार का ऐलान कर दिया। बड़ामलहरा के पास भुनगवां गांव में लोगों ने एक सप्ताह पहले ही रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं का ऐलान किया था। बहिष्कार के ऐलान की पहले सूचना होने के कारण बड़ामलहरा एसडीएम और जनपद सीईओ ने सुबह से पहुंचकर ग्रामीणों की समस्या के निदान का भरोसा दिया तब कहीं लोग 8 बजे से मतदान के लिए तैयार हुए।

इसी प्रकार घुवारा क्षेत्र के अमरवां, चंदौली और हसरी गांवों में लोगों ने बिजली लाइन ठीक कराने और सड़क की मांग को लेकर सामूहिक मतदान का बहिष्कार किया। यहां तहसीलदार और अन्य अधिकारियों की मदद से अमरवां में सुबह 9 बजे, चंदौली में सुबह 10 बजे और हसरी गांव में सुबह 11:30 बजे से ग्रामीणों ने वोट डालना शुरू किया। बकस्वाहा तहसील के लुहानी और सगौरिया में लोग कलेक्टर को मौके पर बुलाने के लिए अड़ गए।

बड़ी मशक्कत के बाद एसडीएम डीपी द्विवेदी की समझाइश के बाद लुहानी मतदान केंद्र पर दोपहर 1 बजे और सगौरिया में दोपहर 2 बजे मतदान शुरू हो सका। भगवां क्षेत्र के बांकपुरा गांव में ग्रामीण अधिक उग्र नजर आए। भागीरथ, हाकिम सिंह, प्यारेलाल ने बताया कि उनके गांव में सड़कें नहीं हैं। इसलिए पक्की सड़क जरूरी है।

वे लोग अलग बांकपुरा ग्राम पंचायत की भी मांग कर रहे थे। दोपहर बाद भी ग्रामीण नहीं माने तो दोपहर 2 बजे कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे। कलेक्टर की अपील पर ग्रामीणों ने दोपहर 2:30 बजे से मतदान शुरू किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें