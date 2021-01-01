पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वसूली अभियान:बिल जमा न होने पर जब्त किया लाखों का सामान

बकस्वाहा2 घंटे पहले
विद्युत विभाग द्वारा बिल के बकायादारों से बिल वसूली के लिए निरंतर अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। कार्यपालन अभियंता आरके पाठक के निर्देशन में कनिष्ठ अभियंता बकस्वाहा प्रदीप पटेल और सहायक अभियंता चंद्राते उपसंभाग बिजावर ने अपनी टीम के साथ बकस्वाहा क्षेत्र के बकायादारों की संपत्ति की जब्ती की कार्रवाई की है। शहरी क्षेत्र के 36 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 341 बकायादारों के आरआरसी जारी किए गए थे। इसके पहले 20 एवं 21 तारीख को विद्युत विभाग द्वारा 5 लोगों के सामान की जब्ती की कार्रवाई की गई।

इनमें रमेश पिता नन्नू पटेल निवासी बकस्वाहा का बिजली का बिल एक लाख 31 हजार 964 जमा न होने के कारण आटा चक्की और मोटर जब्त कर कुर्की की कार्रवाई की गई। हल्काई लोधी निवासी सुनहरा का विद्युत का बिल 44 हजार 233 बकाया था इनकी भी आटा चक्की जब्त की गई। मनमोहन पुत्र हरीराम यादव निवासी सागोरा का बिजली का बिल 22 हजार 812 बकाया था, इनकी भी आटा चक्की जब्त की गई।

निवार निवासी हरिशंकर पुत्र दुर्जन अहिरवार का बिजली का बिल 51 हजार 269 बकाया था, इनकी भी आटा चक्की जब्त की गई। इसी तरह निवार निवासी मोहन धनसिंह का बिजली का बिल 19 हजार 400 बकाया होने के कारण आटा चक्की जब्त करने की कार्रवाई की गई। कनिष्ठ अभियंता प्रदीप पटेल ने बताया कि यह कार्रवाई आगे भी लगातार चलती रहेगी।

