साध्वी रामसिया भारती बकस्वाहा पहुंचीं:रामसिया बोलीं- ईवीएम ले जाने वाले वाहन चैक करें

बकस्वाहा5 घंटे पहले
मतदान के अंतिम समय में शाम करीब पौने 6 बजे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी साध्वी रामसिया भारती बकस्वाहा पहुंचीं। यहां उन्होंने सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर जाकर एजेंटों से बात की। उन्होंने वोटिंग के दौरान ईवीएम मशीन में गड़बड़ी की आशंका जताई। साध्वी रामसिया ने अपने एजेंटों से कहा कि यह चुनाव हमारे खिलाफ पूरा प्रशासन लड़ रहा है।

इसलिए हमें सतर्क रहना है, आप सभी उन वाहनों को ठीक से चैक कर लें, जिनमें ईवीएम मशीनों को ले जानाहै। उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से सतर्क रहने को कहा, उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन भाजपा के इशारे पर काम कर रहा है। इसलिए हमारे खिलाफ कोई भी साजिश हो सकती है।

शाम को रामसिया भारती अधिकांश मतदान केंद्रों में पहुंचीं और वहां भी एजेंटों को सतर्क रहने को कहा।

वोटिंग खत्म होते ही शुरू हुई नारेबाजी

नगर में वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया के खत्म होते ही शाम 7 बजे राजनीतिक दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी। भाजपा और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने तेज नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी। करीब 20 मिनट तक अपनी-अपनी जीत का दावा करते हुए नारेबाजी करते रहे।

