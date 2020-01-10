पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मामला दर्ज:दो पक्षों में विवाद, पुलिस ने किया मामला दर्ज

बल्देवगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना क्षेत्र के कस्बे में संध्या पत्नी संतोष चौरसिया उम्र 34 वर्ष निवासी बम्होरी तिराहा ने पुलिस थाना पहुंचकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज करते हुए बताया, कि अनीता चौरसिया उसके पति संतोष चौरसिया को फोन कर अपने घर बुलाती है, जब मैं अपने पति को लेने के लिए अनीता के घर गई, तो अनीता चौरसिया और उसकी बेटी सोनाली चौरसिया ने गाली गलौज करते हुए बाल पकड़कर उसकी लात घूसों से मारपीट कर दी। पुलिस ने संध्या चौरसिया की रिपोर्ट पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

वहीं दूसरे पक्ष में अनीता चौरसिया ने आरोप लगाया कि संध्या चौरसिया व उसकी सास कुसुम चौरसिया व उसका देवर रमाकांत चौरसिया उसके घर पर आए और गाली गलौज करने लगे। जब उसने गाली गलौज करने से मना किया, तो संध्या ने उसकी बेटी सोनाली के साथ मारपीट कर दी। पुलिस ने अनीता की रिपोर्ट पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

