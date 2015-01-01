पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Baldevgarh
  • Lightning Struck Due To Monkey Fall On The Transformer, There Was Chaos In The People As Soon As The Sound Of The Explosion, After 2 Hours, Was Rectified

बड़ा हादसा टला,:ट्रांसफाॅर्मर पर बंदर गिरने से बिजली गुल, धमाके की आवाज आते ही लोगों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई, 2 घंटे बाद सुधारा गया

बल्देवगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर की मुख्य चौराहे बस स्टैंड के पास लगे ट्रांसफाॅर्मर पर बंदर के गिरने से ब्लास्ट हो गया। जिससे बड़ा हादसा टल गया। बिजली कर्मचारियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर सुधार कार्य किया।

जानकारी के अनुसार सुबह 10 बजे के लगभग शासकीय उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय की बाउंड्री के पास लगे ट्रांसफार्मर पर अचानक बंदर कूद गया। जिससे ब्लास्ट हो गया और धमाके की आवाज आते ही बिजली गुल हो गई। वही जैसे ही इस धमाके की आवाज मुख्य मार्ग से निकलते ही लोगों ने सुनी तो मार्ग पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई।

हालांकि करीब 2 घंटे बाद विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के कर्मचारियों द्वारा ट्रांसफार्मर का सुधार कार्य कराया गया। जिससे विद्युत प्रवाह सुचारू रूप से शुरू कराया गया। वही आसपास के रहने वाले दुकानदारों ने बताया कि नगर में बंदरों के आतंक से लोग बहुत परेशान हैं और आए दिन बंदर डीपी पर उछल कूद मचाते हैं। किसी दिन बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें