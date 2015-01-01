पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:डाक विभाग ने नहीं पहुंचाया माइग्रेशन, अफसरों द्वारा किया जा रहा अभद्र व्यवहार

बल्देवगढ़31 मिनट पहले
तहसील क्षेत्र के ग्राम डूढ़ा खेरा पोस्ट नारायणपुर के निवासी लोकेंद्र लोधी ने डाक विभाग पर आरोप लगाया कि उनकी लापरवाही की वजह से उनका माइग्रेशन का प्रमाण पत्र समय से उन्हें प्राप्त नहीं हो पाया। लोकेंद्र लोधी ने आरोप लगाया कि 26 सितंबर को भोपाल से स्पीड पोस्ट का रसीद पोस्ट क्रमांक ईआई 009199425 है।

जिसमें बोर्ड द्वारा माइग्रेशन भेजा गया था, लेकिन 2 माह बीतने के बाद भी 21 नवंबर 2020 तक उन्हें माइग्रेशन प्राप्त नहीं हुआ। जबकि बोर्ड परीक्षा में प्राइवेट रूप से सम्मिलित होने की तारीख 23 नवंबर 2020 है। जिसके संबंध में वह जब भी बल्देवगढ़ पोस्ट ऑफिस जानकारी के लिए जाते हैं, तो वहां पर पदस्थ अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों द्वारा सही जवाब नहीं दिया जाता है।

अफसरों द्वारा किया जा रहा अभद्र व्यवहार

जानकारी मांगने पर अभद्र व्यवहार किया जाता है। लोकेंद्र लोधी का कहना है कि ऐसे कई छात्र हैं, जिनका माइग्रेशन स्पीड पोस्ट के माध्यम से बल्देवगढ़ पोस्ट ऑफिस में भेजा गया, लेकिन लापरवाह कर्मचारियों की वजह से उन्हें आज दिनांक तक स्पीड पोस्ट डाक के द्वारा माइग्रेशन प्राप्त नहीं हुआ। उन्होंने तुरंत ही माइग्रेशन की डाक तुरंत उपलब्ध कराए जाने की मांग की है। जिससे कि वह बोर्ड परीक्षा में सम्मिलित हो सके और उसका व अन्य छात्रों का 1 साल खराब न हो।

