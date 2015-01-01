पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डायल-100 पर फर्जी कॉल:कहा-फायरिंग हुई है, पुलिस भटकती रही, पुलिस को गुमराह करने वालों का कोई पता नहीं चला

बल्देवगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डायल 100 पर फर्जी कॉल करके अब पुलिस को परेशान किया जा रहा है। गुरुवार को डायल 100 पर फर्जी कॉल करके घटना की जानकारी दी। संबंधित स्थान पर पहुंचकर जब पुलिस ने जानकारी जुटाई तो मामला फर्जी निकला। अब पुलिस फर्जी कॉल करने वाले को खोज रही है।

डायल 100 पुलिस वाहन को इस कारण से तैनात किया गया था कि कोई भी घटना किसी भी थाना क्षेत्र में होती है तो तत्काल डायल 100 वाहन में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे, लेकिन देखने में आ रहा है कि आजकल फर्जी कॉलर द्वारा अनावश्यक रूप से डायल 100 पर कॉल करके पुलिस को परेशान किया जा रहा है।

ऐसा ही एक मामला गुरुवार की रात 8:16 पर डायल 100 पर बल्देवगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र की मजना चौकी क्षेत्र के कॉलर वीरेंद्र आदिवासी ने सूचना दी। मजना चौकी क्षेत्र की चतुर कारी ग्राम में आदिवासी व सवर्णों के बीच जमीन विवाद को लेकर फायरिंग हुई है। जिस पर डायल 100 पुलिस वह मजना चौकी से तुरंत ही बल चतुर कारी ग्राम रवाना हुआ और जैसे ही ग्राम चतुरकारी बल पहुंचा तो ना तो कॉलर वीरेंद्र आदिवासी का कोई अता पता था और ना ही ग्राम के लोगों ने किसी प्रकार की कोई घटना होने की जानकारी प्रदान की।

पुलिस द्वारा कालर वीरेंद्र आदिवासी के जब मोबाइल नंबर पर कॉल किया तो उसने अपना मोबाइल बंद कर लिया। पुलिस द्वारा फर्जी कॉलर की तलाश की जा रही है जिससे विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें