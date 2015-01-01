पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:सिद्ध क्षेत्र अहार जैन मंदिर से भगवान की तीन अष्ट धातु की प्रतिमा चोरी

बल्देवगढ़30 मिनट पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के सुप्रसिद्ध जैन सिद्ध क्षेत्र अहार मंदिर में 14 को 15 दिसंबर की दरमियानी रात अज्ञात चोरों ने तीन अष्ट धातु की मूर्तियां व पांच पीतल धातु मेरु चोरी कर ले गए। चोरों ने आंगन का जाल काटकर और बेदियों के ताले तोड़कर चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। जिसकी शिकायत प्रबंधक ने थानें में दर्ज कराई।

मंदिर प्रबंधक वीरेंद्र कुमार जैन ने बताया की दिगंबर जैन सिद्ध क्षेत्र अहार के माली राकेश माली ने सुबह 6 बजे जब मंदिर खोला तो बेदी पर देखा मूर्तियां निर्धारित स्थान पर नहीं थी, तत्काल इसकी सूचना क्षेत्र के प्रबंधक को दी।

मंदिर प्रबंधक वीरेंद्र मंदिर पहुंचे तो ताले टूटे मिले। बेदी से तीन अष्ट धातु की मूर्तियां व पांच पीतल धातु के मेरु गायब थे। धातु की मूर्ति जिनमें 9 इंच शांतिनाथ भगवान, 7 इंच भगवान महावीर, 6 इंच शांतिनाथ व 5 मेरु लगभग 15 इंच के लगभग थी। जिनकी संख्या 5 थी। जिनका वजन लगभग 6 किलो के लगभग था। जिसकी कीमत लाखों रुपयों की है।

वही प्रबंधक वीरेंद्र जैन ने बताया कि मंदिर में चौकीदार जमुना यादव था। बाकी अन्य कर्मचारी भी परिसर में निवासरत है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू कर दी है। शाम 4 बजे करीब पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रशांत खरे ने घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण किया और थाना प्रभारी को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।

