कार्रवाई:किसकी अनुमति से ताेड़ा गया स्कूल भवन, शिक्षा विभाग को इस बारे में जानकारी नहीं

बंडा3 घंटे पहले
  • बंडा ब्लॉक की ग्राम पंचायत जगथर के सरपंच द्वारा स्कूल भवन तोड़ने का मामला

बंडा ब्लाॅक की ग्राम पंचायत जगथर के सरपंच द्वारा स्कूल का भवन मिटाने का मामला सामने आया है। जहां के सरपंच भगवान सिंह लोधी बगैर किसी शासन प्रशासन के आदेश के शासकीय स्कूल भवन तोड़वा दिया एवं उसमें निकलने वाली सारी सामग्री बल्ली खप्पर लकड़ी टीन चद्दर बगैर पंचनामा कार्रवाई कर अपने घर ले गए।

जब यह बात संबंधित शाला के प्रधान अध्यापक राजेश आनंद खरे को पाता चली तो उन्होंने सरपंच से पूछा की यह भवन किसके आदेश पर तोड़वा दिया गया है। मुझे शासन प्रशासन के निर्देशों की आदेशों की प्रति उपलब्ध कराएं। खरे ने बताया की मुझे बगैर सूचित कीजिए जो भवन तोड़ा गया है उसके संबंध में शिक्षा विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को अवगत करा दिया है। वहीं सुनने में आया है की मामले के चर्चा में आने पर सरपंच ने स्कूल की संपूर्ण सामग्री सामुदायिक भवन में रखवा दी है।

यहां पर यह सोचने का विषय है की शासन की बिल्डिंग को तोड़े जाने पर एक प्रधान अध्यापक की सूचना के बावजूद भी शिक्षा विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने इस संबंध में इस तह में जाने की कोशिश नहीं की। सरपंच के पास भवन तोड़ने की अनुमति अथवा नवीन भवन बनाने की स्वीकृति है कि नहीं अगर नहीं तो फिर अब तक चुप्पी क्यों।

इस संबंध में सागर कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह का कहना है की मुझे संपूर्ण जानकारी प्रेषित करें में जांच करांऊगा। वहीं सरपंच भगवान सिंह का कहना है कि स्कूल भवन छतिग्रस्त हो गया था और उसको डिस्पोज करके नया भवन बनाने के लिए 20 लाख रुपए की राशि स्वीकृत हुई है। भवन तोड़ने के सबंध में किसकी अनुमति से थोड़ गया है तो इसके सबंध में शीघ्र ही एसडीएम से अनुमति ले लेंगे। बगैर अनुमति भवन तोड़ने की बात पर सरपंच ने चुप्पी साध रहे।

वास्तविक स्थिति की जानकारी लेंगे
^मेरी जानकारी में यह मामला सामने लाया गया है अब इसमें वास्तविक स्थिति क्या है इसकी जानकारी लेंगे।
-अजब सिंह, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी

जांच के लिए बात की है
^एसडीएम, कलेक्टर की अनुमति के बगैर भवन नहीं तोड़ा जा सकता एवं शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा अभी भवन ताेड़ने के सबंध में कोई प्रतिवेदन अथवा अनुशंसा अग्रेषित नहीं की गई। भवन की व्यवस्था के लिए भवन का मेंटेनेंस कराकर हाई स्कूल की कक्षाएं प्रारंभ की जा सकती थी। मैंने इस सबंध में जांच के लिए बात की है।
-देवेन्द्र ठाकुर, बीआरसी

