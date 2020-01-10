पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फसल में रोग का प्रकोप:धान की फसलों में लगा रोग, टीम ने जायजा लिया

बनवार13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मौसम की अनिश्चितता के बीच धान की फसल में रोग का प्रकोप बढ़ता जा रहा है, जिससे फसलों की स्थिति प्रतिदिन खराब होती जा रही है। किसानों की मांग पर कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र दमोह से कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. राजेश द्विवेदी, अनुविभागीय कृषि अधिकारी एसएल कुर्मी, वरिष्ठ कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी एमएल गहरवाल और ग्रामीण कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी टीएस ठाकुर ने जबेरा ब्लाक के बम्होरी, चिलोद, मझगवां के खेतों में पहुंचकर धान की फसलों में लगे कीट रोग की जानकारी ली। इस बीच उन्होंने लीप फोल्डर एवं हापर, फुदका कीट के प्रकोप के साथ-साथ तना छेदक इल्ली आदि कीटों का प्रकोप धान में देखा।

कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. राजेश द्विवेदी ने कृषकों को धान की फसल में लगा रोग एवं कीटों के नियंत्रण के लिए दवा डालने की सलाह दी। जिसमें ब्लास्ट झुलसा रोग का आक्रमण बहुतायत मात्रा में देखा गया। जिसके रोगोपचार के लिए बेल्ट एक्सपर्ट या माइटी 250 एमएल प्रति हेक्टेयर फफूंद नाशक अमिस्टार 250 एमएल या स्वाधीन 1 केजी प्रति हेक्टेयर दवा का छिड़काव करने की सलाह दी गई है, लेकिन सर्वाधिक प्रकोप, बम्होरी, चिलोद, चौपरा और मझगवां ग्रामों में क्रांति 64 सुगंधित धान के खेतों में दिखाई दे रहा है। जिससे किसान निराश हैं।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें