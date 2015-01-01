पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:तालाब में डूबने से मासूम की मौत

बनवार3 घंटे पहले
बनवार चौकी मुख्यालय पर शुक्रवार की देर शाम एक मासूम बालक तालाब में डूब गया। जिसे बाहर निकालकर परिजनों द्वारा गंभीर हालात में जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां पर डॉक्टरों की टीम ने चेकअप के बाद उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार बनवार निवासी सुमित पिता अमित सेन (6) घर से निकलते ही खेलते-खेलते सामने तालाब तक पहुंच गया।

जहां अचानक वह तालाब में डूब गया। जानकारी लगते ही तत्काल ही उसे बाहर निकालकर जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया। रास्ते में पढ़ने वाले बांदकपुर उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर मासूम का चेकअप करवाया गया, लेकिन उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से तत्काल जिला अस्पताल के लिए रेफर किया।

जिला अस्पताल में मासूम की मौत हो गई। बनवार चौकी प्रभारी शत्रुघ्न दुबे ने बताया तालाब में डूबे मासूम को उपचार के लिए परिजन सीधे जिला अस्पताल ले गए थे, जहां पर चेकअप के दौरान मौत हो गई है। पंचनामा कार्रवाई की गई है। घटनास्थल की विवेचना शनिवार की सुबह पहुंचकर की जाएगी।

