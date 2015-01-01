पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फर्जी बिल बाउचर के जरिए घपला:सरपंच-सचिव ने मिलकर सरकारी राशि को फर्जी बिल बाउचर लगाकर लगाया ठिकाने

बारीगढ़16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गौरिहार जनपद पंचायत की ग्राम पंचायत चौहनी के सरपंच और सचिव ने सरकारी योजनाओं की राशि को फर्जी बिल बाउचर लगाकर ठिकाने लगाया है। ग्राम पंचायत के द्वारा अन्य सामग्री और स्टेशनरी सामग्री, इंटरनेट रिचार्ज, त्यौहार और उत्सव के नाम पर लाखों रुपए खर्च किए गए। सरपंच व सचिव द्वारा सरकारी राशि को फिजूलखर्ची कर ठिकाने लगाया गया है।

ग्राम पंचायत ने स्टेशनरी सामग्री के नाम पर 2015 में 15954, 2016 में 15250, 2017 में 78500, 2018 में 21000 रुपए खर्च किए। अन्य सामग्री के नाम 2015 में 45450, 2016 में 63504, 2017 में 50000, 2018 में 62400 रुपए खर्च किए। इसी तरह इंटरनेट रिचार्ज के नाम पर 2015 मे 1500, 2016 में 3500, 2017 में 5000, 2018 में 15500 रुपए खर्च किए।

वहीं कम्प्यूटर सामग्री के नाम पर 2016 में 8750, 2017 मे 35700, 2018 में 6000 रुपए खर्च किए, जबकि उत्सव त्यौहार के नाम पर 2017 में 10000 व 2018 में 5000 रुपए खर्च किए हैं।

ग्राम पंयायत का यह व्यय सरकारी रिकार्ड में दर्ज है, जबकि इसके एवज में बहुत सारे फर्जी भुगतान कर अपने चहेतों काे लाभ पहुंचाया गया है। कुल मिलाकर सरपंच व सचिव ने सरकारी राशि का बंदरबाट किया है।

कंप्यूटर सामग्री के नाम पर इतने अधिक राशि का भुगतान करना फिजूलखर्ची साबित करता है। अन्य सामग्री के तहत वह सामग्री इनके द्वारा खरीदी गई है, जिनका नाम पंचायत ने अपने रिकार्ड में नहीं दर्शाया है।

इससे यह प्रतीत होता है कि यह भुगतान पूरी तरह से फर्जी है, पंचायत ने उन स्थानीय वैंडरों को भुगतान किए हैं जिनके नाम किसी भी प्रकार की न तो कोई दुकान है और न ही वह किसी भी प्रकार की कोई वस्तु या उत्पाद के सप्लायर हैं।

जांच कर कार्रवाई करेंगेॉ

जनपद पंचायत गौरिहार के सीईओ केपी द्विवेदी का कहना है कि आपके माध्यम से जानकारी मिली है। ग्राम पंचायत की कैशबुक मंगाकर जांच की जाएगी। भुगतान संबंधी लापरवाही पाए जाने पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें