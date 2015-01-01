पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों का प्रदर्शन:आवारा मवेशी व नीलगाय खेतों में खड़ी चना, मटर, गेहूं फसल को कर रहे नष्ट, परेशान किसानों ने प्रदर्शन कर कलेक्टर के नाम तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपा

बारीगढ़3 घंटे पहले
बारीगढ़ क्षेत्र के किसान आवारा मवेशियों और नीलगाय से बेहद परेशान हैं। नगर के लोगों ने आवारा मवेशी और नीलगाय के द्वारा खेतों पर खड़ी फसलें नष्ट करने के संबंध में कार्रवाई करने कलेक्टर के नाम तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

ज्ञापन के हवाले से नगरवासियों व किसानों ने बताया कि किसानों ने अपने खेतों में चना, सरसों, मटर, गेहूं का बीज बोया है। जिन किसानों के पास सिंचाई के साधन है उन्होंने अपने खेतों में पलेवा करके गेहूं और चने कि फसल लगाई है।

इस समय फसल की कोपलें निकलना शुरू हो चुकी हैं। जिन्हें आवारा मवेशियों और नीलगाय द्वारा खाया जा रहा है। यह मवेशी 20-20 के झुंड में घूमते हैं। जो खेतों में खड़ी फसल को नष्ट कर रहे हैं। किसानों को रात-रात भर खेतों में ही जागकर फसलों की रखवाली करनी पड़ी रही है। नीलगायों को लेकर प्रशासन द्वारा कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है।

किसान फनन सिंह ने बताया कि उसने इस साल 50 बीघा जमीन में चने की फसल लगाई है। रात और दिन अपने खेत में झोपड़ी बना कर रहता हूं, पर रात के समय ज्यादा मवेशी और नीलगाय परेशान करते हैं। इसलिए पूरी रात जागकर खेत की रखवाली करनी पड़ती है। इस मौके पर पूर्व नपं अध्यक्ष रामबाबू प्रजापति, उदल सिंह, रतन सिह, हरसू माली, बाबू कुशवाहा, बृजलाल कुशवाहा, शिवम चौहान आदि ने कलेक्टर के नाम ज्ञापन तहसीलदार को दिया।

अधिकारियों के निर्देश पर होगी कार्रवाई: प्रभारी तहसीलदार सहवाल सिंह का कहना है कि मुझे किसानों का कलेक्टर के नाम का ज्ञापन प्राप्त हुआ है। इस ज्ञापन को वरिष्ठ कार्यालय को भेजूंगा, निर्देशों के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

