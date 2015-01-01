पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:नियम विरुद्ध हो रही ब्लास्टिंग से नाराज ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम, 6 घंटे बाद आवागमन हुआ बहाल

बारीगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रकाश बम्हौरी थाना के बदौरा कला का मामला
  • ब्लास्टिंग के पत्थर घरों में गिरने से परेशान हैं ग्रामीण

पहाड़ी पर लापरवाही पूर्वक हो रही ब्लास्टिंग के पत्थर लोगों के घरों और खेतों में गिरने से ग्रामीण खासे नाराज हैं। थाना प्रकाश बम्हौरी के ग्राम बदौरा कला के नाराज ग्रामीणों ने मां भद्रकाली मंदिर के समीप मुख्य रोड पर जाम लगा दिया। सुबह करीब 7 बजे से शुरू जाम दोपहर करीब 1 बजे थाना प्रभारी की समझाइश के बाद जाम खुल सका।

ब्लास्टिंग से नाराज ग्रामीणों ने भद्रकाली मंदिर के पास सुबह करीब 7 बजे जाम लगा दिया। जाम लगाए जाने से बारीगढ़ से गौरिहार, पल्टा, रेवना, पहरा, खड्‌डी, लौसी, बांदा सहित अनेक गांवों का आवागमन ठप्प हो गया। दोनों ओर सैकड़ों वाहनों की लाइन लग गई। ग्रामीण अपनी समस्या के समाधान के बाद ही जाम खोलने की बात कह रहे थे। दोपहर करीब 1 बजे प्रकाश बम्होरी थाना प्रभारी स्वर्णप्रभा दुबे मौके पर पहुंची उन्होंने ग्रामीणों को समझाइश दी, क्रेशर संचालकों और पहाड़ी ठेकेदार से बात कर उन्हें सख्त हिदायत दी। इसके बाद ग्रामीण माने और जाम खुल सका।

कई बार की शिकायत

बदौरा कलॉ में खसरा नंबर 1051 /2 में पहाड़ स्थित है इसके खसरा नंबर 946 में चौबीस घंटे ब्लास्टिंग की जाती है। ब्लास्टिंग के पत्थर ग्रामीणों के घरों में आकर गिरते हैं। वहीं खेतों में पत्थर के टुकड़े और डस्ट जमा होती है, जिससे खेतों की मिट्‌टी की गुणवत्ता खत्म हो रही है। ग्रामीणों ने कई बार इसकी शिकायत की लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। वहीं अवैध रेत व गिट्‌टी पत्थरों से ओवर लोड ट्रेक्टर डंपर चौबीसों घंटे निकलते हैं। जिससे रोड खराब हो गया है।

मकानों में आ गई दरारें

ग्राम के आशिक, बलवीर, सम्पत रैकवार, कमलेश रैकवार, रामकिशोर रैकवार, लल्लन रैकवार, स्वामीदीन, मीना त्रिपाठी, पुष्पेंद्र चौबे ने बताया पहाड़ में ब्लास्टिंग होने के कारण बस्ती के मकानों में पत्थर गिरते हैं। जिससे सारे मकानों की दीवारों व छतों में दरार आ गई हैं। हम लोगों ने ठेकेदार से कहा लेकिन वह लड़ने पर आमादा होता है। ब्लास्टिंग के कारण चौबीस घंटे खतरा बना रहता है कि पता नहीं कब कोई पत्थर आकर हमारे ऊपर गिर जाए। हम लोगों का घरों से बाहर निकलना खतरे से खाली नहीं है।

तहसीलदार बोले- मौके का निरीक्षण करेंगे

मुझे आपके माध्यम से जानकारी लगी है। मौके पर जाकर निरीक्षण करेंगे। इसके बाद वरिष्ठ कार्यालय को सूचित करेंगे, ग्रामीणों की समस्या समाधान शीघ्र किया जाएगा।
-सहवाल सिंह, तहसीलदार जुझारनगर

