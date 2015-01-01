पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कंट्रोल से बाहर कोरोना:10 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, एक सप्ताह में 45 मरीज सामने आए, अब तक 281 संक्रमित

बीना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र में तेजी से बढ़ रही कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या के कारण कोरोना अब कंट्रोल से बाहर होता नजर आ रहा है। शुक्रवार को ही 10 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। जिन्हें मिलाकर तीन दिन में 26 और एक सप्ताह में 45 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है।

आंकड़ा बढ़ कर 281 तक जा पहुंचा है, जिसमें से 21 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। कोरोना की बढ़ती हुई स्थिति को देखते हुए लोग भयभीत दिखाई देने लगे है। ऐसे में प्रशासन को चाहिए की कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए लोगों से कोविड-19 का पालन सख्ती से कराए।

डॉक्टर अवतार सिंह यादव ने बताया कि रिफाइनरी और जेपी पॉवर प्लांट में कोरोना के मरीजों में इजाफा हाे रहा है। शुक्रवार को ही रिफाइनरी में काम करने वाले चार लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। जिसमें से वीरसावकर वार्ड निवासी 35 साल के युवक, आचवल वार्ड निवासी 24 साल का युवक और उसका साथी 51 साल का व्यक्ति, यह दोनों एक मकान में एक साथ रहते हैं। वहीं हड़कल खाती निवासी 57 साल के व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। इसी तरह जेपी पावर प्लांट में 32 साल के युवक की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है।

गर्भवती महिला पॉजिटिव
डॉक्टर यादव ने बताया कि इसके अलावा भगत सिंह वार्ड निवासी 22 साल की गर्भवती महिला की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। महिला का प्रसव समय नजदीक है। इसके अलावा आचवल वार्ड निवासी 75 साल के बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति, सांई धाम कॉलोनी निवासी 24 साल के युवती एवं चंद्रशेखर वार्ड निवासी 64 साल के व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। इस सभी को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है। वहीं पॉजिटिव पाए गए मरीजों के मकानों को कंटेनमेंट एरिया में बदला गया है।

लापरवाही से फैल रहा कोरोना
शादी-विवाह और लोगों की लापरवाही के कारण शहर में अब तेजी से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने लगा है। इसके अलावा शहर में अधिकांश लोग बिना मास्क के घूम रहे है साथ ही सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लोग भीड़ में खड़े हो रहे है। वहीं दुकानदार एवं ग्राहक भी बिना मास्क घूम रहे हैं।

ऑटो एवं वाहनों में क्षमता से अधिक लोग यात्रा कर रहे हैं। लोगों के द्वारा शासन की गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। पूर्व में नगर पालिका के द्वारा रोको-टोको अभियान चलाया जा रहा था। जिसके तहत शहर में बिना मास्क के घूम रहे लोगों पर जुर्माना कार्रवाई की जा रही थी। वह भी करीब चार दिन से बंद चल रहा है। लोग कोविड-19 का पालन नहीं कर रहे है।

शहर में कल दुकानें रहेंगी बंद
क्षेत्र में तेजी से फैल रहे कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए समस्त किराना कन्फैक्शनरी पान मसाला की दुकानें कल रविवार 13 दिसंबर से प्रत्येक रविवार को पूरी तरह से बंद रहेगी। किराना कन्फैक्शनरी पान मसाला संघ अध्यक्ष अरविंद बरया ने बताया कि संघ के द्वारा कोरोना को फैलने से रोकने एवं आम जनता एवं व्यापारियों की जान की सुरक्षा के लिए संघ ने आगामी रविवार दिनांक 13 दिसंबर से प्रत्येक रविवार को संपूर्ण किराना कन्फैक्शनरी पान मसाला की दुकानें पूरी तरह से बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें