एसडीएम ने सुनी समस्या:कड़कडाती ठंड में 4 महिलाओं ने गांधी प्रतिमा के नीचे दिया धरना

बीना4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह एसडीएम ने उठाकर ग्राम में लगाया शिविर

पिपरासर पंचायत के भूट गांव में मूलभूत सुविधाओं की मांग को लेकर 4 वृद्ध महिलाओं ने बीती रात कड़कड़ाती ठंड में गांधी तिराहा स्थित गांधी प्रतिमा के नीचे बैठकर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। सुबह एसडीएम प्रकाश नायक ने मौके पर पहुंचकर महिलाओं को आश्वासन देकर धरना समाप्त कराया और गांव पहुंचने के लिए कहा। महिलाओं के गांव पहुंचते ही राजस्व सहित सभी विभागों के अधिकारी गांव पहुंचे और गांव में शिविर लगाकर ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं को सुना।

गांव की समस्याओं को लेकर अल्लो बाई सहित अन्य तीन महिलाएं गांधी तिराहे पर गांधी प्रतिमा के नीचे आग जलाकर बैठी रहीं। ठंड में धरने पर बैठी महिलाओं की सूचना लगते ही तहसीलदार संजय जैन, एसडीओपी प्रिया सिंह, थाना प्रभारी कमल निगवाल, बीआरसी दीपचंद चौधरी गांधी तिराहे पर पहुंचे और महिलाओं का धरना प्रदर्शन समाप्त करने को कहा, महिलाओं ने लिखित आश्वासन देने को कहा और जब लिखित आश्वासन नहीं मिला तो वह धरने पर से नहीं उठीं।

मंगलवार को सुबह करीब साढ़े 9 बजे एसडीएम प्रकाश नायक मौके पर पहुंचे और महिलाओं को आश्वासन देते हुए ऑटो में बैठाकर गांव भेजा और उनके गांव पहुंचते ही एसडीएम के साथ तहसीलदार संजय जैन, सीईओ आशीष जोशी, बीआरसी दीपचंद चौधरी, सुपर वाइजर महिला बाल विकास सीता जैन सहित आरआई, पटवारी भूट गांव पहुंचे और गांव में ही शिविर लगाकर ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं को सुना।

