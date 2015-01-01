पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बेलगाम कोरोना:बैंक मैनेजर, फुल्की वाला, कवि, किराना दुकानदार समेत 6 नए केस, कुल मरीज 195

बीना40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फिर से मरीजों के मिलने का सिलसिला शुरू, बीना में अब तक कोरोना से कुल 19 मौतें

कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में अब तेजी से इजाफा होने लगा है। रविवार को ही बैंक मैनेजर, फुल्की दुकानदार, कवि, किराना दुकानदार एवं 2 महिलाओं सहित 6 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। इसके साथ ही ब्लॉक में अब तक 195 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। जिनमें से 19 लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है।

डॉक्टर अवतार सिंह यादव ने बताया कि रविवार को 37 वर्षीय सिंधी कॉलोनी निवासी सेन्ट्रल बैंक मैनेजर की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है।साथ ही बैंक के बाहर फुल्की की दुकान लगाने वाले 54 वर्षीय मढ़िया वार्ड निवासी फुल्की दुकानदार की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। इसके अलावा कवि 51 वर्षीय मढ़िया वार्ड निवासी एवं कटरा वार्ड निवासी 34 वर्षीय किराना दुकानदार की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है।

वहीं वार्ड निवासी 60 वर्षीय महिला एवं हाउसिंग बोर्ड निवासी 62 वर्षीय महिला की भी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है, जिनमें से कवि का इलाज भोपाल में चल रहा है। साथ ही अन्य मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है।

खांसी, बुखार होने पर तत्काल जांच कराएं

बीएमओ डॉक्टर संजीव अग्रवाल ने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा है कि यदि बुखार, खांसी या जुकाम की शिकायत हो तो तत्काल सिविल अस्पताल में आकर कोरोना की जांच कराएं। जिससे समय रहते कोरोना संक्रमण का पता लगाकर कोरोना को फैलने से रोका जा सके।

उन्होंने बताया कि विगत 6 दिनों से प्रतिदिन 70 से ज्यादा लोगों के कोरोना जांच के सैंपल लिए जा रहे है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की है कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती। तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। इसलिए घर से निकलने पर मास्क आवश्यक रूप से लगाकर ही निकले, सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करने, जब तक बहुत ज्यादा काम न हो बच्चे व बुजुर्ग घर से नहीं निकले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें