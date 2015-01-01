पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जागरूक:सड़क सुरक्षा एवं कोरोना से बचाव के लिए किया जागरूक, ट्रैफिक नियम बताए

देवरीकलांएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

5 नवंबर से 11 नवंबर तक चलने वाले सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत आदिशक्ति सेवाश्रम द्वारा देवरी नगर के नागरिकों एवं वाहन चालकों को वाहन सुरक्षा के नियम एवं कोविड-19 से बचाव हेतु जागरूक किया गया, जिसका उद्देश्य ट्रैफिक नियमों के बारे में लोगों में जागरूकता बढ़ाना और सड़क दुर्घटनाओं के कारण लोगों की हो रही मौतों को कम करना रहा।

हमारे देश में सड़क दुर्घटना के कारण लगभग डेढ़ लाख लोग सालाना जान गंवाते हैं, इससे हमारे देश को आर्थिक बोझ के साथ-साथ भावनात्मक ठेस भी पहुंचती है। यातायात के नियमों का सही ढंग से पालन ना करना, जिसमें मुख्य रूप से रेड लाइट जंप करना, नशे की हालत में गाड़ी चलाना, तेज रफ्तार गाड़ी चलाना, हेलमेट ना पहनना, सीट बेल्ट का उपयोग न करना आदि दुर्घटनाओं के मुख्य कारण हैं।

जिसमें आदि शक्ति सेवा आश्रम द्वारा नगर के नागरिक और वाहन चालकों को यातायात के नियमों और दुर्घटनाओं से बचाव के सुझाव दिए गए, इसमें सबसे पहले तेज गति से गाड़ी ना चलाएं, नशे की हालत में ड्राइव ना करें, लाल बत्ती के संकेत को ना तोड़ें, विपरीत साइड में ड्राइव ना करें, गाड़ी ड्राइव करते समय मोबाइल पर बात ना करें, अधिक थकान या अस्वस्थ होने की अवस्था में गाड़ी ना चलाएं, गड्ढे वाली सड़क पर सावधानी से गाड़ी चलाएं, हेलमेट एवं सुरक्षा बेल्ट का उपयोग हमेशा करें। वाहन धीमा चलाएं, और अपना कीमती जीवन बचाएं। इस दौरान प्रभारी राजेंद्र गोस्वामी एवं उनकी टीम और देवरी थाना से आरडी टेकाम और ट्रैफिक पुलिस के लोग उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें