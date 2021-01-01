पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:हरसिद्धि आश्रम टौरिया में भागवत कथा शुरू, पहले दिन निकली कलश यात्रा

रहली4 घंटे पहले
संदई ग्राम में हरसिद्धि आश्रम टौरिया में सोमवार से संगीतमय श्रीमद् भागवत कथा प्रारंभ हुई। कथा के पहले दिन सोमवार को संदई ग्राम स्थित शंकर जी के मंदिर से हरसिद्धि आश्रम तक कलश व पोथी यात्रा निकाली गई।

जिसमें कन्याएं सिर पर कलश रखकर तो मुख्य यजमान श्यामाचरण पटैल, मिट्ठू पटेल सिर पर भागवत जी रखकर चले। कलश यात्रा मेें ग्राम के कई महिला पुरूष बच्चों ने भाग लिया। पहले दिन कथा व्यास श्रीधाम वृंदावन मथुरा से पधारे गयाप्रसाद मुदगल द्वारा बैठकी कर कथा का प्रारंभ किया गया।

पहले दिन कथा व्यास द्वारा भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के भजन सुनाए गए। कथा का समय दोपहर 12 से शाम 5 बजे तक है। कथा के पहले दिन सरजू पाठक, रामकुमार श्रीधर, पूरज चंद जैन, विजय राजौरिया, प्रहलाद पटैल, साहबलाल मुदगल, कैलाश मुदगल सहित अनेक ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे। कथा के दौरान ही यहां पर बनाए गए सामुदायिक भवन का लोकार्पण भी समारोह पूर्वक किया जाएगा। लोकार्पण 7 फरवरी को पीडब्लूडी मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव द्वारा दोपहर तीन बजे किया जाएगा।

